The marquee sporting event that everyone is looking out for - the Paris Olympics 2024 and now, the medals that will be awarded to the athletes and the para-athletes have been revealed on Thursday, February 8 at the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Organising Committte. (More Sports News)
What's more - each medal will contain a piece of original iron used from the Eiffel Tower in the centre of it. Joachim Roncin, the head of design at the Paris Games organising committee said of the concept, ""The concept came after a few discussions. We realised that there's one symbol known across the world, which is the Eiffel Tower.
"We said to ourselves: 'Hey, what if we approached the Eiffel Tower Operating Co to see if it's possible to get a bit of the Eiffel Tower to integrate into the medal?'"
The medals are designed by Chaumet, the first jewellers who created the Olympic medals. These medals will be manufactured at the Hotel de la Monnaie that also minted the medals back in the 1924 Olympics.
Well, what's so special about these Olympic medals? Unlike the approximate 36,000 medals that have been awarded since Athens 1896 Olympics, the current lot will bear a small piece of Paris and the symbol of the country of France - the Eiffel Tower.
Stats Behind In Making the Medals -
5,084 medals produced
85mm in diameter
9.2mm thick
18g of iron from the Eiffel Tower
529g: the weight of the gold medal
525g: the weight of the silver medal
455g: the weight of the bronze medal
The Olympic and Paralympic medals will be engraved with the name of the sport, the discipline and also the event. They will be written in French whereas the Paralympic medals will be written in English.