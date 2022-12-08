Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Pakistan Not Coming For Blind T20 World Cup To India

The T20 World Cup for the blind will be conducted between the 5th and 17th of December with matches being played in Faridabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Indore and Bengaluru.

Pakistan team have not got their Visas for the T20 world cup for the blind. Twitter/@sports_tak

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 9:55 am

The Pakistan cricket team for blind will not come to India to compete in the ongoing T20 World Cup as the players didn't get their visas, Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) president Mahantesh GK said on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

"Pakistan team is not coming to India, it is confirmed. They haven't got their visas," Mahantesh told PTI on Wednesday.

"Pakistan Team has collected passports from Indian High Commission in Islamabad today (7th December 2022) around 2:30 PM after receiving the passport collection e-mail from Indian High Commission but no visa has been issued to Pakistan team," Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) said in a statement.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier given clearance to the Pakistan's visually challenged team but the visa clearance didn't come on time from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given clearance for the issuance of visas to 34 Pakistani players and officials to participate in the ongoing Blind Cricket World Cup 2022 in India. MHA has cleared names of 34 players and officials of Pakistan Blind cricket team for World Cup in India after scrutiny," government sources had said.7

