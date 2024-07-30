WWE SummerSlam 2024 Live Streaming: Match Card, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will present the 37th edition of SummerSlam 2024 that will be held on August 3, Saturday Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. It is being dubbed as the "The Biggest Party of the Summer" and will be held at the ground that hosted it back in 1996. (More Sports News)
The highlight event will be the WWE Universal Championship match with Solo Sikoa takes on Cody Rhodes, who won the title at WrestleMania earlier this year.
Another big game sees 2024 King of the Ring champion Gunther taking on World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest.
In the Women's World Championship, Rhea Ripley takes on Liv Morgan while Bayley will look to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax. Logan Paul will also be in the PLE as he defends his US title against LA Knight.
When and where is WWE SummerSlam 2024 taking place?
The WWE SummerSlam 2024 will be held on Saturday (August 3) at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be telecast on August 4, Sunday morning in India.
Where to watch WWE SummerSlam 2024 in India?
In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network will telecast the event on Sony Sports TEN 1 (English), Sony Sports TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports TEN 4 (Regional) from 5:30 AM IST onwards on Sunday (August 4).
The WWE SummerSlam 2024 will also be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.
WWE SummerSlam 2024 Fight Card
Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title
Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Title
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Title
Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight for the WWE United States Title
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Title
CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth "Freakin'" Rollins as the special guest referee