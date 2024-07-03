WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Live Streaming: Matches, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The Money In The Bank 2024 is the final Premier Live Event for the two biggest brands of the WWE ahead of the SummerSlam 2024. It will be the first time ever that the Money In The Bank PLE will be hosted in Canada and the for second consecutive year, held outside the USA. (More Sports News)
This is the 15th edition of the event and will feature ladder matches that include top WWE stars from the men's and women's category with a future title up for the grabs.
Six WWE stars from the men's roster that have been listed on SmackDown and Raw, will feature in the Money In The Bank 2024 ladder match. Wrestlers such as Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Chad Gable, Jey Uso, Andrade and Carmelo Hayes are in the mix.
WWE World Heavyweight Champ, Damian Priest is also in the fray to defend his title against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins whereas Sami Zayn will take on Intercontinental champion Bronn Breakker in a one-on-one match.
In the women's category, the likes of Naomi, Iyo Sky, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton and Zoey Stark will also be in the ladder match at the Money In The Bank 2024.
When, where will the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 take place?
The WWE Money In The Bank 2024 will be taking place on Saturday (July 6) at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, as per Indian Standard Time, it will start from 4:30 AM onwards, Sunday (July 7) in India.
Where and how to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2024 in India?
In India, Sony Sports Network will telecast the Money In The Bank 2024. Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) are the channels that will broadcast the event.
How to live stream the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 in India?
The event can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Match Card
World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins
Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre
Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark
Six-Man Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and/or Jacob Fatu)
Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker