WNBA Wrap: Las Vegas Aces Register 16th Straight Victory; Minnesota Lynx Beat Golden State Valkyries

Dearica Hamby #5 of the Los Angeles Sparks reacts as she is fouled by A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces during the first half in the game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on September 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

