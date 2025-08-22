A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces drives against Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury in the third quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Mercury 83-61.

A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces drives against Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury in the third quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Mercury 83-61.