WNBA: A'ja Wilson Powers Las Vegas Aces Past Phoenix Mercury For Ninth Straight Win

Las Vegas (23-14) have been on a tear since suffering a heavy 111-58 home defeat to Minnesota on August 2, winning 11 of their last 12 games. The Aces are also riding a seven-game unbeaten streak on their home court

A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces drives against Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury in the third quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Mercury 83-61.
  • Las Vegas Aces cruised past Phoenix Mercury 83-61, with A’ja Wilson posting 19 points and 13 rebounds for their ninth straight win

  • Chicago Sky snapped a five-game skid, beating New York Liberty 91-85 behind Kamilla Cardoso’s 22-point, 16-rebound double-double and Angel Reese’s 21 points

  • Atlanta Dream edged Minnesota Lynx 75-73, led by Allisha Gray’s 27 points, handing the Lynx back-to-back defeats for the first time this season

A'ja Wilson had 19 points and 13 rebounds, Dana Evans scored 17 points and the Las Vegas Aces routed the Phoenix Mercury 83-61 on Thursday night for their ninth straight victory.

Las Vegas (23-14) hasn't lost since a 111-58 home defeat to Minnesota on Aug. 2 and has won 11 of its last 12. The Aces have won seven straight at home.

Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and NaLyssa Smith scored 12 points apiece for Las Vegas.

Wilson, who notched her 18th double-double this season, had her string of 30-point games snapped at three.

Alyssa Thomas tallied 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Phoenix (21-14). Satou Sabally scored 15 points.

The Mercury were limited to season lows for points (61) and field-goal percentage (31%).

Dream hold off Lynx

Allisha Gray scored 27 points, Rhyne Howard added 16 and the Atlanta Dream held on for a 75-73 victory to hand the Minnesota Lynx consecutive losses for the first time this season.

Bridget Carleton scored 16 points for Minnesota (28-7) and Jessica Shepard had 15 with 16 rebounds.

Gray completed a four-point play to begin Atlanta's 12-0 run that resulted in a 66-60 lead with 6:05 remaining. Minnesota missed its first six shots of the frame.

The Lynx got within 73-71 with 48.9 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Alanna Smith and Atlanta was called for a backcourt violation following a coach's challenge. Smith's shot in the lane rolled off and Maya Caldwell made two free throws at the other end to give Atlanta a four-point lead.

The Dream were called for another eight-second violation with 12.6 seconds left. Minnesota guard Courtney Williams missed a layup and she turned it over on an inbounds play as time expired.

Gray had her 15th 20-point game this season for Atlanta (23-13), which tied its 2018 franchise record with 23 victories.

Sky defeat Liberty to snap skid

Kamilla Cardoso had 22 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, Angel Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 10 boards as the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 91-85 to end a five-game losing streak.

Chicago (9-26), which had lost 13 of 14 overall, also halted a five-game skid against New York.

Ariel Atkins scored nine of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, and Michaela Onyenwere added 13 for the Sky in a game that featured 21 lead changes and 11 ties.

Jonquel Jones made a career-high tying five 3-pointers and scored 25 points for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu added 16 points and Natasha Cloud 14.

Ionescu sank two free throws that gave the Liberty an 85-83 lead with 2:23 remaining. Atkins answered with a runner in the lane, drew a foul fighting through a screen by Emma Meesseman, and then made one from the free-throw line to give Chicago the lead for good with 1:35 remaining.

