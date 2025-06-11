Other Sports

WNBA: 'We Want To Be The Best', Says Delighted Sandy Brondello After Liberty Extend Perfect Start

The Liberty beat the Chicago Sky 85-66 on Tuesday, becoming the ninth team in WNBA history to start a season 9-0

New York Liberty
New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello said her team "want to be the best" after they extended their best-ever start to a WNBA season.

The Liberty beat the Chicago Sky 85-66 on Tuesday, becoming the ninth team in WNBA history to start a season 9-0.

Sabrina Ionescu had 23 points and seven assists, while Breanna Stewart added 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists as New York dominated from the off.

New York, who sit top of the Eastern Conference, are one of just two teams with a perfect record at this stage of the season, along with the Minnesota Lynx.

"We want to be the best," Brondello said. "To do that, you have to come to work, and these players do that.

"I'm lucky, it makes my job and the coaches' job easy."

As for Chicago, they suffered a second straight defeat, having also been beaten by the Indiana Fever in their previous game.

Angel Reese logged another double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, but it was not enough to stop the Sky from slumping to a 2-6 record.

She refused to lay the blame on first-year head coach Tyler Marsh, though, noting that the team can make improvements.

"We have to give Tyler grace because he's a rookie coach, too," Reese said. "He's the head coach, but it's us on the floor.

"We have to look ourselves in the mirror and be patient with ourselves and continue to just grind. We don't point the finger."

