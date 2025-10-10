Lebron James To Miss Start Of NBA 2025-26 Season - Here's Why

Lebron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Golden State Warriors during a time out in the first half of a preseason NBA game at Chase Center on October 05, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Lebron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Golden State Warriors during a time out in the first half of a preseason NBA game at Chase Center on October 05, 2025 in San Francisco, California.