Lebron James To Miss Start Of NBA 2025-26 Season - Here's Why

LeBron James’ 23rd NBA season will begin later than planned.
The Los Angeles Lakers star will be out three to four weeks due to sciatica symptoms on his right side, the team announced Thursday, ruling him out for the season opener on Oct. 21 against the Golden State Warriors.
James, 40, has yet to fully participate in practice as the Lakers prepare for the season.
Sciatica is characterised by the inflammation or irritation of the sciatic nerve, which travels from the lower back to the hamstrings.
The news is a change from earlier reporting that James would miss the entire preseason but was aiming to be ready to play in the Lakers’ season opener.
When James is ready to play, he is poised to be the first player to play in 23 NBA seasons.
