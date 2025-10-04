WNBA Finals 2025: Las Vegas Aces Sink Phoenix Mercury To Take Game 1

Las Vegas Aces Vs Phoenix Mercury, WNBA Finals 2025 Game 1 Match Report: A'ja Wilson and Dana Evans scored 21 each as Aces defeated in the opener at Michelob Ultra Arena. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday at the same venue

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
WNBA Finals 2025 Game 1 Las Vegas Aces Vs Phoenix Mercury Match Report Michelob Ultra Arena
Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury drives to the basket against Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces in the fourth quarter of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs finals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 03, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The WNBA Finals 2025 finals are scheduled for October 3 to 17

  • This is the first WNBA Finals to have a best-of-seven format

  • The 2025 Finals features 2nd seeded Las Vegas Aces and the 4th seeded Phoenix Mercury

A'ja Wilson and Dana Evans each scored 21 points, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 89-86 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Friday night.

Wilson scored 12 of her points over the final 14 minutes, and Phoenix's Satou Sabally missed a long 3-pointer with 2 seconds left that would have tied it.

Game 2 is Sunday in Las Vegas.

Evans led an Aces bench that outscored the Mercury's reserves 41-16. Reserve Jewell Loyd scored 18 points for second-seeded Las Vegas, and starter Jackie Young had 10. Wilson had 10 rebounds, and Chelsea Gray handed out 10 assists.

Kahleah Cooper scored 21 points for the fourth-seeded Mercury. Sabally added 19 points and Alyssa Thomas had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Cooper scored 19 points in the first half, one off her playoff career high of a half. Her personal best also came against the Mercury, when she scored 20 points for Chicago in the first half of Game 3 of the 2021 Finals. Cooper's five 3-pointers in the first half topped her previous high of four for a game.

Related Content
Related Content

If this game was any indication, these Finals – a best-of-seven series for the first time – figure to be tight throughout. The largest lead was nine points, and there were 12 lead changes and nine ties.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Jadeja’s Spin Puts WI On Rack As Rahul Pulls Off Brilliant Slip Catch

  2. New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: NZ Hunt Series-Levelling Victory

  3. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. India Vs West Indies 1st Test: Shubman Gill Makes Bold Declaration - Check State Of Play In Ahmedabad

  5. Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: NEP-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Day In Pics: October 03, 2025

  4. BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Flag-Bearer of Anti-India Forces' Over Colombia Remarks

  5. SIT Says Journalist Rajiv Pratap Died in Drunken Road Accident, Family Alleges Foul Play

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

  4. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  5. Kantara Chapter 1: Prabhas, Yash, Jr NTR And Others Hail Rishab Shetty Starrer; Call It 'Masterpiece'

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Trump Gives Hamas Ultimatum on Gaza Ceasefire Plan: 'Last Chance Before All Hell Breaks Loose'

  2. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

  3. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  4. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  5. Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

Latest Stories

  1. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  2. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  3. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra

  4. Two Indian Men Sentenced To Prison And Caning For Singapore Hotel Robberies

  5. Federal Lawsuit Challenges Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

  6. New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: NZ Hunt Series-Levelling Victory

  7. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  8. Delhi NCR Rain Forecast: Weekend Weather Settles Before Major Western Disturbance