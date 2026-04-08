Who Is Lalit Sehrawat? Indian Wrestler Who Won Greco-Roman Silver In Asian Wrestling Championships 2026

Lalit was beaten 9-0 by third seed Ikhtiyor Botirov of Uzbekistan in the final. The defeat against world No. 7 Botirov left the 23-year-old wrestler from Haryana, ranked 12th in the Greco-Roman 55 kg rankings, to settle for silver. However, this marked his first-ever senior medal in the tournament, and India’s first silver in three years.