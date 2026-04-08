Who Is Lalit Sehrawat? Indian Wrestler Who Won Greco-Roman Silver In Asian Wrestling Championships 2026

Indian Greco‑Roman wrestler Lalit Sehrawat clinched silver in the 55kg division at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2026, marking his first senior medal and India’s first silver in three years

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Who Is Lalit Sehrawat? Indian Wrestler Greco-Roman Silver In Asian Wrestling Championships 2026
India's Lalit Sehrawat reached the 55kg final after beating Houying Shi of China 11-3. | Photo: United World Wrestling
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lalit Sehrawat won silver in the 55kg Greco‑Roman division at Asian Wrestling Championships 2026 in Bishkek

  • This was Lalit’s first senior medal and India’s first silver in the event in three years

  • Lalit, 23, hails from Panipat, Haryana, and began wrestling at 15 after early personal struggles

Indian Greco-Roman wrestler Lalit Sehrawat won the silver medal in the 5 5kg division on the second day of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2026 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

Lalit was beaten 9-0 by third seed Ikhtiyor Botirov of Uzbekistan in the final. The defeat against world No. 7 Botirov left the 23-year-old wrestler from Haryana, ranked 12th in the Greco-Roman 55 kg rankings, to settle for silver. However, this marked his first-ever senior medal in the tournament, and India’s first silver in three years.

He was one of the two Indian Greco-Roman medallists on Tuesday, along with Sunil Kumar, who won bronze in the 87 kg division. Lalit had defeated China’s Shi Huoying – the top seed – in the semi-finals.

Lalit Sehrawat’s Early Life

Lalit Sehrawat is a 23-year-old wrestler hailing from Panipat, Haryana. He suffered an early tragedy in his life after losing his mother at a young age, and was raised by his father. He started his wrestling career at the age of 15 at the Raipur Sports Akhada in Sonepat.

In his early days, he met fellow wrestler Vijay Gahlawat, who would go on to become his mentor and elder brother. After being taken in by Vijay’s family, Lalit followed his “adopted brother” to train with the Indian Navy team at Raipur under coach Kuldeep Singh Sehrawat.

Related Content
From Komalika Bari to Anjali Munda, the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 revealed a strong pipeline of future talent. - SAI Media
Eight Rising Stars Who Made Their Mark At Khelo India Tribal Games
Lalit stormed into the 55kg Greco-Roman final at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2026. - United World Wrestling
Asian Wrestling Championships 2026: Lalit To Fight For Greco-Roman Gold; Aman, Sunil In Bronze Contention
Men's 57kg free-style wrestling: Aman Sehrawat of India celebrates defeating Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico - | Photo: EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV VIA PTI
Asian Wrestling Championships 2026 Preview: Aman, Sujeet Lead India’s Medal Charge - Check Full Squad
Australia's Sam Kerr, centre, is congratulated by teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Australia and the Philippines in Perth, Australia, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Gary Day
Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Final On TV & Online?
Related Content

Since then, the youngster has gone on to enjoy success, winning the bronze medal at the Muhamet Malo Tournament 2026 in Albania last month. He also won bronze in the U23 Asian Championships 2026, clinching an 11-3 victory over Huoying Shi.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Buttler Hammers Half-Century, Displays Explosive Batting | GT 77/1 (7 Overs)

  2. Aminul Islam Calls BCB Ouster A ‘Constitutional Coup’, Condemns NSC Probe Against Him

  3. Jasprit Bumrah Vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Breaking Down IPL's Experience Versus Youth Clash

  4. KKR Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Seek First Win As Lucknow Aim To Build Momentum

  5. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After RR Vs MI, Match 13?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  3. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  4. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Advance With Wins; Lakshya Sen Crashes Out In Opening Round

  4. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Lin Shi Feng In Opener

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted

  2. Crisis On The Burner: Migrants Wait For Trains, Not Relief In Delhi

  3. Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Challenges Kerala’s Bipolar Polity — But Can It Break Through?

  4. Death Sentence For Nine Policemen: Satankulam Verdict Exposes Tamil Nadu’s Blind Spot

  5. Day In Pics: April 07, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win

  2. US-Israel War On Iran LIVE: Trump Says ‘Whole Civilisation Will Die’ In Threat To Iran

  3. Trump Jokes About Venezuela Run Months After Maduro’s Capture

  4. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  5. Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal, Offers 10-Point Plan to End War as Trump Threatens Fresh Strikes

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran Accepts Two-Week Ceasefire; Israel Attacks Kills 10 In Lebanon

  2. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Lifetime Haul Of Baahubali 2

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  5. Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her ‘Silent Treatment’ On Dhurandhar 2

  6. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  7. OTT Releases And Theatrical This Week: The Boys S5, O’Romeo, Scream 7 Lead The Watchlist

  8. Iran Will Have No Bridges Or Power Plants If Deal Not Made Within Deadline: Donald Trump