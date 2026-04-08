Who Is Lalit Sehrawat? Indian Wrestler Who Won Greco-Roman Silver In Asian Wrestling Championships 2026

Summary of this article
Lalit Sehrawat won silver in the 55kg Greco‑Roman division at Asian Wrestling Championships 2026 in Bishkek
This was Lalit’s first senior medal and India’s first silver in the event in three years
Lalit, 23, hails from Panipat, Haryana, and began wrestling at 15 after early personal struggles
Indian Greco-Roman wrestler Lalit Sehrawat won the silver medal in the 5 5kg division on the second day of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2026 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.
Lalit was beaten 9-0 by third seed Ikhtiyor Botirov of Uzbekistan in the final. The defeat against world No. 7 Botirov left the 23-year-old wrestler from Haryana, ranked 12th in the Greco-Roman 55 kg rankings, to settle for silver. However, this marked his first-ever senior medal in the tournament, and India’s first silver in three years.
He was one of the two Indian Greco-Roman medallists on Tuesday, along with Sunil Kumar, who won bronze in the 87 kg division. Lalit had defeated China’s Shi Huoying – the top seed – in the semi-finals.
Lalit Sehrawat’s Early Life
Lalit Sehrawat is a 23-year-old wrestler hailing from Panipat, Haryana. He suffered an early tragedy in his life after losing his mother at a young age, and was raised by his father. He started his wrestling career at the age of 15 at the Raipur Sports Akhada in Sonepat.
In his early days, he met fellow wrestler Vijay Gahlawat, who would go on to become his mentor and elder brother. After being taken in by Vijay’s family, Lalit followed his “adopted brother” to train with the Indian Navy team at Raipur under coach Kuldeep Singh Sehrawat.
Since then, the youngster has gone on to enjoy success, winning the bronze medal at the Muhamet Malo Tournament 2026 in Albania last month. He also won bronze in the U23 Asian Championships 2026, clinching an 11-3 victory over Huoying Shi.