Who Is Dharambir, India's Gold Medallist In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event At Paralympic Games

Dharambir shattered the Asian record to win the gold medal while compatriot Pranav Soorma clinched the silver as Indian club throwers dominated the men's F51 event at the Paralympics. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)
After four failed attempts, the 35-year-old world championships bronze medallist from Sonepat, Dharambir hurled the club to a distance of 34.92m in his fifth attempt to claim the top spot on the podium on Wednesday.
The F51 club throw event is for athletes who have movement affected to a high degree in the trunk, legs and hands. All the competitors compete while seated and rely on their shoulders and arm to generate power
Who Is Dharambir?
Dharambir faced a life-altering accident when a misjudged dive into a canal left him paralyzed from the waist down. Para-sports gave him a new direction in life when he was introduced to it by fellow para-athlete Amit Kumar Saroha.
Within two years, Dharambir qualified for the 2016 Rio Paralympics, marking the beginning of a successful career. He has since earned multiple medals for India, including a silver at the 2022 Asian Para Games.
Dharambir took up Para athletics in 2014 and trains three hours a day at the Sports Authority of India [SAI] facilities in Sonipat, India.
India's medal tally at the ongoing Paris Paralympics swelled up 24 - five gold, nine silver and 10 bronze.