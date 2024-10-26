Other Sports

WFI Controversy: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Lambasts Sakshi Malik, Husband Satyawart Kadian

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has lashed out at Sakshi and her husband for their interference

Brij-Bhushan-Sharan-Singh
Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Photo: File
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had recently announced selection trials for the U23 and World Championships, which were challenged as contempt of court by the protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart, who had questioned the legality of the selection by the WFI. (More Sports News)

In reply, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has lashed out at Sakshi and her husband for their interference.

"This controversy arose because of Sakshi's husband, Satyawart Kadian as they went to the High Court. They demanded that the sports federation should neither hold nationals nor hold trials nor send teams, meaning the sports activities should be completely stopped. Despite that, the sports federation had recently organized the Youth-23 World Championship," Brij Bhushan was quoted speaking to ANI.

Hockey, Badminton, And Wrestling Cut From 2026 CWG: Impact On India

BY Syed Ayan Mojib

Earlier, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports cleared the participation of Indian wrestling teams' at the World Championships after all the 12 selected athletes assembled outside the residence of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and sought his intervention, a day after the WFI withdrew the nation's entries from the prestigious tournament.

The Indian contingent will leave for the Championships, which are to be held in Tirana, Albania on Sunday.

The Ministry's decision comes after the wrestlers and their parents met the Sports Minister at his residence in the morning following their uncertainty over their participation.

“A group of wrestlers met me and apprised me of the issue and their concern. I gave the direction that the court matter will continue in court but the wrestlers must compete in World Championships. They should get this opportunity. Whatever and wherever I needed to speak, I have done that,” Mandaviya told reporters after a meeting with the wrestlers and their parents.

The gathered bunch of wrestlers met the minister along with WFI President Sanjay Singh. The interaction lasted about an hour.

"We discussed the issue with the minister, who assured that they will take responsibility if a contempt charge is levelled on the federation and cleared the participation of the team. Tickets have already been booked and the team will depart as scheduled on Sunday morning," Sanjay Singh said.

The senior World Championship in 12 non-Olympic categories is scheduled to be held in Tirana, Albania, from October 28.

(with PTI inputs)

