Weightlifting World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Mirabai Chanu In Action On TV, Online

Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu will return to competitive action on Monday at the IWF World Cup in Phuket to confirm her Paris Games berth.
Chanu, who has been recuperating from hip tendonitis she suffered during the Asian Games in September last year, has all but qualified for the Paris Olympics.
An appearance at the World Cup on Monday will be enough for her to seal her passage to Paris as the former world champion is ranked second in the women's 49kg Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR) behind China's Jian HuiHua.
Here is how you can watch the Olympic medalist compete for the first time after the injury layoff.
Live Streaming Information
When is the IWF World Cup?
IWF World Cup began on Sunday, March 31 and will go on till April 11.
When will Mirabai Chanu compete?
Chanu competes in 49kg category. The timings for this category are:
Women’s 49 kg Group B - 12:30 PM
Women’s 49 kg Group A - 3:00 PM
How to watch Mirabai Chanu's competition?
IWF World Cup 2024 events will be live streamed on Olympics.com. However, only Group A weightlifting competitions will be live streamed.
The competition will not be aired on TV.