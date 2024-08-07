Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: What IOC Member Nita Ambani Said On Wrestler's Ouster From Olympics 2024

India's representative to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Nita Ambani issued a statement on the heartbreaking disqualification of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat hours before her gold medal bout in the Paris Olympics 2024 and called the athlete an "inspiration for generations to come".
In a massive setback, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final in Paris.
Vinesh Phogat scripted history on Tuesday night by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that Vinesh Phogat's weight was found to be 100 grams over the permissible 50-kg mark for her weight category.
On Vinesh Phogat's disqualification, IOC member and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani said , "Today, the entire nation shares Vinesh’s pain and heartbreak. She is a champion fighter, and I have no doubt that she will come back stronger. She has shown time and again that her strength lies not only in her incredible victories but also in her ability to rise over adversity."
"Vinesh, you are an inspiration for generations to come, especially to young girls and their parents, showing them the power of dreams and perseverance. Your spirit shines brighter than any medal. We are all with you," Nita Ambani said.
How Vinesh Phogat Gained Weight
Dr Dinshaw Paudiwala, Chief Medical Officer of the Indian Contingent on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification said the wrestler's nutritionist felt that the usual amount she takes is 1.5 kg totally over the day gives enough energy for the bouts, adding that sometimes there is a factor of rebound weight gain following a competition.
Vinesh had three bouts, to prevent any dehydration, some amount of water had to be given, Dr Paudiwala said, and added that her post-participation weight was found to have increased more than normal and the coach initiated the normal process of weight cut that he has always used with Vinesh.
Dr Paudiwala said weight cut procedures were undertaken overnight but despite all efforts, Vinesh's weight was 100 grams over her 50kg weight category.
"We tried all possible drastic measures including cutting her hair and shortening her clothes. Despite this, we could not make that 50kg weight category. After disqualification, as a measure of precaution, Vinesh was administered intravenous fluids to prevent dehydration," he said.