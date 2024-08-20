Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: Key Questions Answered About The Indian Wrestlers' Case And Appeal

India's Vinesh Phogat was denied a guaranteed Olympic medal in the women's 50 kg freestyle wrestling event after being found 100 grams overweight at Paris 2024. When she appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a shared silver medal, her request was dismissed, with the arbitrator deeming the rules "draconian." (More Sports News)
On August 14, the sole arbitrator assigned to hear Vinesh’s appeal rejected her challenge against the gut-wrenching disqualification from the women’s 50kg final for being 100gm overweight. The decision sparked a strong reaction from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
Many people have questions about the case and appeal. Outlook is here to answer them.
Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: Here Are A Few Key Questions Answered
Q. What was Vinesh Phogat's original weight category before the Paris Olympics?
Vinesh had always competed in the 53kg category. However, due to Antim Panghal qualifying in that division for the Paris Olympics, Vinesh had to drop weight to compete in the 50 kg category.
Q. What is the permissible weight in any category?
Acceptable overweight concessions are not allowed for the sole and exclusive occasions of the Olympics, Asian Games, World Championships, and the Asian Championships, while they are permissible at other special events like Ranking Series and Invitational events, where a 2 kg overweight concession is allowed. It means that a wrestler who is participating in the 50 kg category in this event should be of 52 kg on the day of the bout.
The unfortunate part is that for Vinesh, the Olympic rules are much stricter and definitely have no such allowance for overweight.
Q. What was Vinesh Phogat’s argument in the appeal?
Vinesh demanded a joint silver medal with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to her in the semifinals but was promoted to the final after Vinesh's disqualification.
Vinesh and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), who were involved in the appeal as an "interested party," argued to the arbitrator that Vinesh had fought three intense matches on August 6, 2024, and needed to eat and drink to maintain her health.
The short time between bouts, due to the distance between the competition venue and the Athletes' Village, left Vinesh with little time to lose weight before the second weigh-in the following morning.
Q. Was Vinesh Phogat pre-menstrual at the time of her bout?
Yes, the IOA has come up with a medical certificate dated even as late as 8 August 2024 to the effect that the Athlete is "currently" in her pre-menstrual phase.
Q. What was IOA's pre-menstrual argument in Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification?
The IOA has come up with the pre-menstrual argument that Vinesh Phogat would have put on weight due to fluid retention associated with her pre-menstrual phase. It argued on these biological differences between male and female wrestlers, relating to menstruation, while ascertaining eligibility of participating in weigh-ins on the second day.
To substantiate this, the IOA furnished a medical certificate dated August 8, 2024, confirming that Vinesh was in the pre-menstrual phase, and cited relevant excerpts from medical literature showing body changes in weight during menstruation.
Q. Does Sole Arbitrator have power to award medals?
It was elaborated in the detailed judgment that awarding medals is outside the jurisdiction of the Sole Arbitrator; it is exclusively reserved with the IOC. The silver and bronze medals have already been given and the rules do not provide for a second silver medal.
It said that medals are awarded on the basis of rankings that come from the competition itself, and since Vinesh was not ranked due to her disqualification, she could not receive a medal.
Q. Why CAS dismissed the appeal by Vinesh Phogat?
It further emphasized that the rules concerning the limits in weight are clear to all competitors and make no allowance. It said the weight of the singlet is also excluded from consideration. It stated that it was entirely the responsibility of the athlete to maintain their weight below the limit.
While acknowledging the fact that Vinesh has not deliberately flouted the rules, the CAS held that the rules per se are stringent and do not make any exception.
Q. Has Vinesh ever been disqualified from an International event for being over-weight?
Yes. She was once disqualified from an Olympic qualifying event prior to 2016 Rio Olympics for being over-weight by 400 grams.