Usain Bolt's Advice To Athletics Star Gout Gout: "Find Right Set Of People For Guidance"

Gout Gout, of Australia, celebrates after winning the men 200 meters during the Ostrava Golden Spike athletics meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Photo: AP

Gout Gout, of Australia, celebrates after winning the men 200 meters during the Ostrava Golden Spike athletics meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Photo: AP