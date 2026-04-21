Usain Bolt's Advice To Athletics Star Gout Gout: "Find Right Set Of People For Guidance"

Summary of this article
Eight-time Olympic gold winner Bolt has provided advice to Gout Gout
Gout, 18, will be competing at the Diamond League in June
The Australian has drawn comparisons with the Jamaican sprinting legend
Eight-time Olympic gold winner Usain Bolt has advised Australian sprint star Gout Gout to find the right set of people for guidance to stay focused on his career and avoid any sort of distraction that will come in his track and field success.
Gout's heroics on the track has earned him comparisons with the 39-year-old Jamaican sprinting legend, and the Australian is already being talked about in his country of potentially landing a gold medal during the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
Gout clocked 19.67 seconds to win the 200m title at the Australian Athletics Championship earlier this month and followed it with a 100m victory in the U-20 event wherein he clocked 10.21 seconds.
“At that young age, because I was there, you start getting put left and right and then you forget track and field,” eight-time Olympic gold medallist Bolt was quoted speaking to CNN.
“Hopefully he has the right set of people to guide him and keep him focused on track and field because the rest of the stuff will always be there.
“But if you mess up on track and field, then it all goes away.”
Gout, who is of South Sudanese heritage, will be making Diamond League debut in the 200m race in Oslo on June 10, where he will be competing against the current Olympic champion, Letsile Tebogo of Botswana.