Gout Gout Shines With Record-Breaking 200m Run In Sydney, Faster Than Usain Bolt At Same Age – Watch

Australian sprinter Gout Gout delivered a record-breaking sub-20 performance in the Australian Athletics Championships 200m final in Sydney, running faster at 18 than Usain Bolt managed at the same age

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Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Gout Gout Australian Athletics Championships 200 metre final performance video Usain Bolt
File photo of Gout Gout, of Australia, runs to win the men 200 meters during the Ostrava Golden Spike athletics meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on June 24, 2025. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gout Gout clocked 19.67 seconds in the 200m at the Australian Athletics Championships 2026

  • The 18‑year‑old’s time surpassed Usain Bolt’s 19.93 at the same age in 2004

  • Gout is already being tipped to lead Australia’s charge at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

Australian sprint sensation Gout Gout delivered a record-breaking performance at the Australian Athletics Championships 2026 in Sydney, clocking 19.67 seconds in the 200m. The 18-year-old set the fastest 200m time in the world this year and is faster than anything the legendary Usain Bolt managed at the same age.

This was also Gout’s first legal sub-20-second run, improving on his previous wind-assisted record of 19.84. It surpassed Bolt’s 19.93 time recorded in 2004 when the Jamaican great was 18.

“This is what I’ve been waiting for,” Gout said. “There’s a big weight off my shoulders knowing I ran it legally, and I have the speed and my body to run times like that. So, it definitely feels great, and ready for more.”

Gout’s Rising Trajectory

Born in Queensland to parents from South Sudan, Gout has already made headlines in 2024, setting a national record of 20.06 as a 16-year-old, which remains a world record at that age.

The teenager hinted that he will skip the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow starting on July 23 to focus on the World U-20 Championships in Oregon in early August. He will be primed to lead the Australian athletics contingent in the upcoming Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

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Meanwhile, Australia’s Aidan Murphy also shone in Sydney, finishing second in 19.88, marking the nation’s second sub-20-second run in the race.

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