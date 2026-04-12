Gout Gout Shines With Record-Breaking 200m Run In Sydney, Faster Than Usain Bolt At Same Age – Watch

Summary of this article
Gout Gout clocked 19.67 seconds in the 200m at the Australian Athletics Championships 2026
The 18‑year‑old’s time surpassed Usain Bolt’s 19.93 at the same age in 2004
Gout is already being tipped to lead Australia’s charge at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics
Australian sprint sensation Gout Gout delivered a record-breaking performance at the Australian Athletics Championships 2026 in Sydney, clocking 19.67 seconds in the 200m. The 18-year-old set the fastest 200m time in the world this year and is faster than anything the legendary Usain Bolt managed at the same age.
This was also Gout’s first legal sub-20-second run, improving on his previous wind-assisted record of 19.84. It surpassed Bolt’s 19.93 time recorded in 2004 when the Jamaican great was 18.
“This is what I’ve been waiting for,” Gout said. “There’s a big weight off my shoulders knowing I ran it legally, and I have the speed and my body to run times like that. So, it definitely feels great, and ready for more.”
Gout’s Rising Trajectory
Born in Queensland to parents from South Sudan, Gout has already made headlines in 2024, setting a national record of 20.06 as a 16-year-old, which remains a world record at that age.
The teenager hinted that he will skip the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow starting on July 23 to focus on the World U-20 Championships in Oregon in early August. He will be primed to lead the Australian athletics contingent in the upcoming Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.
Meanwhile, Australia’s Aidan Murphy also shone in Sydney, finishing second in 19.88, marking the nation’s second sub-20-second run in the race.