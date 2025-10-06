Pro Kabaddi League: Telugu Titans Battle Past UP Yoddhas, Pull Off Fourth Straight Win

Bharat Hooda shone for the Telugu Titans with a Super 10, while Shubham Shinde delivered a High Five. Skipper Vijay Malik contributed nine points, and Praful Zaware produced a crucial four-point cameo to seal the contest in the closing stages

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Action from the UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi League 2025 match in Chennai. Photo: Pro Kabaddi
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vijay Malik opened the scoring for Telugu Titans with a multi-point raid

  • For UP Yoddhas, Bhavani Rajput scored five points in as many minutes

  • Titans ended up with 40-35 win over Yoddhas

Telugu Titans extended their winning run to four matches with a hard-fought 40–35 victory over UP Yoddhas in a Pro Kabaddi League match in Chennai on Sunday.

Bharat Hooda starred for the Titans with a Super 10, while Shubham Shinde delivered a High Five. Skipper Vijay Malik contributed nine points, and Praful Zaware produced a crucial four-point cameo to seal the contest in the closing stages at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium.

Vijay opened the scoring with a multi-point raid before Bharat took over. For UP Yoddhas, Bhavani Rajput was on a roll, scoring five points in as many minutes.

Slowly but steadily, Telugu Titans opened up a five-point lead with a Super Tackle by Chetan Sahu, followed by a tackle from Shubham. Bharat kept his foot on the pedal, ensuring his side held a steady lead. However, Guman Singh cut the deficit down to two points with a score of 13-10.

The raider then inflicted the first ALL OUT of the game, giving Telugu Titans a six-point lead. Bharat further extended that lead to nine points with a successful Do-Or-Die Raid, but Bhavani responded on his own Do-Or-Die Raid to keep his team in the hunt.

Gagan Gowda got his first points on the board, and Hitesh also registered his first tackle off the bench, supporting Bhavani, who had nine points in the first half.

The Titans had a 22-16 lead at half time.

With the first raid of the second half, Bhavani completed his Super 10 on the night. Vijay and Bhavani exchanged blows on their respective Do-Or-Die Raids, with the Titans holding onto their lead. A Super Tackle from Ajit Pawar was followed by Bharat’s Super 10, keeping their side in control.

However, UP Yoddhas quickly closed the gap to three points by inflicting an ALL OUT on their opponents. Guman continued to make an impact off the bench, with Bhavani also proving to be a thorn for Titans, cutting the lead down to 30-27 with under ten minutes to go.

The Yoddhas continued to threaten with Bhavani leading the charge, while Gagan also helped out on the defensive end. Unfortunately for them, the Titans shut the door with a Super Tackle by Shubham, holding onto a 33-29 lead. He followed it up with another crucial Super Tackle, ensuring his team had a three-point lead with under three minutes to go.

With his raiding prowess, Bhavani kept UP Yoddhas in the game, but the Titans found an unlikely hero in Praful, who ensured his side had their noses in front with a couple of critical raids while being the last man on the mat for his team.

With the clock running down, his four points proved to be essential in the end, and Bharat added the finishing touches to the game, ensuring Telugu Titans cling on to a 40-35 win in a high-scoring match.

