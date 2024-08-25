Other Sports

U-17 World Wrestling Championships: Jaspooran Misses Bronze, India Draw Blank In Men's Freestyle

In 51kg, Kartik bowed out after losing his opening round 4-10 to Turkey's Tugrul Demirci, who later lost his pre-quarterfinal bout, closing the door on his Indian rival

Wrestling-under-17-world-championship
Representative picture showing wrestling mats. Photo: United World Wrestling
info_icon

Indian men's freestyle wrestlers will return empty-handed from the U17 World Championship as Jaspooran Singh, the lone Indian wrestler in the medal contention, lost his bronze play-off here Saturday. (More Sports News)

Jaspooran had lost his first round but bounced back in medal race after winning his 110kg repechage round by fall against Japan's Yuki Yamamoto.

Later he lost his bronze medal bout to Iran's Abolfazl Mohammad Nezhad. 

Earlier in the day, Shivam (45kg) lost in the quarterfinals against Dzhamal Bakaev by technical superiority after a tough win against Ukraine's Mykhailo Didoshak. However, Bakaev lost to USA's Samuel Reyes Sanchez by fall in the semifinal, closing the repechage route for Shivam.

In 51kg, Kartik bowed out after losing his opening round 4-10 to Turkey's Tugrul Demirci, who later lost his pre-quarterfinal bout, closing the door on his Indian rival.

Sitender began in an impressive fashion in 60kg, winning by technical superiority against Andrei Kuzniatsou but later lost his pre-quarterfinal 3-5 to Bekassyl Asambek. The neutral wrestler could not clear the next round and the door was closed for Sitender.

Nishant Ruhul was also eliminated early in 71kg, losing to Mark Matyas Laposa, while Sunny (92kg) bowed out after losing to Iran's Amir Reza Mahmoud Ali Pour.

Indian women wrestlers had won the team championship by winning eight medals, including five gold, from nine contestants.

