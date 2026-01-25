Justin Geathje Vs Paddy Pimblett LIVE, UFC 324: Can 'The Baddy' Withstand 'The Highlight'?

Justin Gaethje faces Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 in a high-stakes lightweight clash, featuring power, pace, and a major step up in competition

Justin Geathje Vs Paddy Pimblett LIVE, UFC 324: Can The Baddy Withstand The Highlight?
Justin Geathje Vs Paddy Pimblett LIVE, UFC 324: Can 'The Baddy' Withstand 'The Highlight'? X/ UFC
Welcome to the live coverage of the UFC 324 lightweight title clash between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett. It is the first time that the Ultimate Fighting Championship's UFC 324 is being held in home in the Sin City. In this highlights event, America's Justin Gaethje (26-5-0) will take on England's Paddy Pimblett (23-3-0) for the interim lightweight title in a five round match. Both the fighters have a chance to win the title and become a champion as the current champion Ilia Topuria is stepping away from fighting for the first half half of the year due to personal reasons and if his absence both these fighters have a good chance to ai for the glory.
LIVE UPDATES

Justin Geathje Vs Paddy Pimblett LIVE, UFC 324: Welcome!

Welcome to our live coverage of UFC 324, where Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett clash in a massive lightweight showdown. Stay with us for round-by-round updates, key moments, fight stats, and real-time reactions as the action unfolds inside the Octagon.

