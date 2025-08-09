U19 Asian Boxing Championships: 10 Indians Book Final Berth

In the evening session, Mausam Suhag continued India’s winning streak with a 5:0 win over Akshan Hashemi of Iran in the men’s 65kg bout and Rahul Kundu joined them in the finals with a 5:0 win over Shildebay Nursultan of Kazakhstan in 75kg semis

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Boxing Representative image
Boxing Representative image. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • 10 Indians are in contention for gold in the U19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025

  • Seven of the 10 are women boxers

  • India have fielded a strong contingent of 40 boxers

Ten Indian boxers, including seven women, will be vying for gold in the U19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 after registering convincing victories in their respective semi-final bouts on Friday.

Women boxers Nisha (54kg), Muskan (57kg), Vini (60kg), Nisha (65kg), Aarti Kumari (75kg), Parchi Tokas (80+kg) along with Mausam Suhag (65kg), Rahul Kundu (75kg) and Hemant Sangwan (90kg) in the men’s event have reached the final.

Kritika (80kg) has a direct entry in the final.

India have fielded a strong contingent of 40 boxers -- 20 in each age group -- with a perfect mix of proven champions and potential talents who have impressed in the domestic circuit.

India are also assured of 13 medals in the U22 category with five boxers set to fight for gold.

In the 54kg semifinal, Nisha completely dominated Himari Watanabe of Japan for a 5:0 verdict.

Vini (60kg) and Nisha (65kg) also clinched their respective semifinals with the former beating Ruixue Li and Nisha defeating Ziyue Bao of China.

Earlier in the 57kg semifinal, Muskan overturned China’s Jiaen Wang’s slight advantage with a dominant third round to win 4:1.

Aarti Kumari then rained in enough punches on Thanh Tuyen Tran of Vietnam to force the referee to stop the 75kg semi-final bout in the second round.

Prachi Tokas then rounded of the tally with a 3:2 win over Zhaksylyk Sanina of Kazakhstan in the 80+ kg semifinals.

In the evening session, Mausam Suhag continued India’s winning streak with a 5:0 win over Akshan Hashemi of Iran in the men’s 65kg bout and Rahul Kundu joined them in the finals with a 5:0 win over Shildebay Nursultan of Kazakhstan in 75kg semis.

Hemant Sangwan then ended the day for India on a winning note with a 5:0 win over Qirui He of China.

Yashika (women’s 51kg), Akanksha Phalaswal (women’s 70kg), Shivam (men’s 55kg) and Gaurav (men’s 85kg) will return home with a bronze medal each.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance