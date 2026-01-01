Tour De France 2027: UK To Host Men’s And Women’s Grand Departs Across Scotland, England, Wales

Tour de France winner Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Tour de France winner Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole