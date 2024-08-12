Paris Olympics 2024: Top 10 Gold Worthy Quotes - Showing Wit And Wisdom In The Games

Other Sports

Top 10 Quotes from the Paris 2024 Olympics

Noah Lyles, mens 100 meters final, Paris Olympics 2024
Noah Lyles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in in the men's 100 meters final.
The Paris Olympics was the mother lode of countless special moments on and off the field. It was never just about medals that athletes stole the limelight with; it was their wit, sense of humor, and spur-of-the-moment remarks. From the most riveting speeches to light-hearted one-liners, these gold quotes have really left a mark in the Games. (Full Coverage | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

Paris 2024 served as the deal of drama in sporting action. The track itself became a ring of battles, not of bodies but of personalities, as Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo went at each other with verbal sparring while competing on the tracks.

Social media became a dueling ground, with athletes like Simone Biles fearlessly addressing criticism. The Games were a stark reminder that behind the medals and records, there's a world of human emotion and competition.

Paris Olympics 2024: Top 10 Quotes

"I Am A Natural Shooter" -  Yusuf Dikec

Turkish shooter, Yusuf Dikec, was overnight fame in the Paris Olympics due to the silver that glittered by his neck and the idiosyncratic way he shot. Laid-back many times, he was even caught on camera shooting without the protective gear that other players use during competitions, later stating, "I never needed that equipment. I am a natural. A natural shooter."

Told Mother I Won Olympic Medal, She said, "Haan Theek Baad Ch Gal Kari, Hale Busy Aan" - Sarabjot Singh

Indian shooter Sarabjot Singh clinched a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. IIn an extremely sweet post-match interview, Singh went on to share a hilarious reaction his mother had to his victory. When calling to share the good news with his mother, her response of "Haan theek hai, baad ch gal kari, hale busy aan" ("Yeah okay, talk later, busy now") has since gone viral, showcasing the quintessential 'desi mom' reaction.

The Last Supper parody - X/@Olympics
Paris Olympics 2024: Podium Of Giggles - Viral Memes On Social Media That Made These Games Meme-orial

BY Minal Tomar

“Oh Shoot, I am incredible” - Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles burst into the Paris Olympics with the cheering of his signature, heady cocktail of speed and showmanship. This American sprinter didn't merely win the gold in the 100m, but he truly stole the show with the ultimate main character energy. His post-race declaration, "Oh shoot, I am incredible," perfectly matched with his larger-than-life personality.

“I Can’t Be The Face Of Athletics Because I’m Not An Arrogant Or Loud Person Like Noah (Lyles),” -  Letsile Tebogo 

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo added a dash of drama to the 2024 Paris Olympics. And after clinching the gold medal in the 200m, Tebogo gave a cheeky but pointed response to Noah Lyles' attitude. In an interview asking whether he could be the face of athletics, Tebogo in very humble terms said, "I can't be the face of athletics because I'm not arrogant or loud like Noah (Lyles)"

“Lack Of Talent, Lazy, Olympic Champions” - Simone Biles

Olympic gymnastics legend Simone Biles clapped back at the social media critics who called the present US gymnastics team "lazy" and "talentless." Classic "In Your Face" move, as Biles responded on Instagram, "Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions," subtly pointing at the achievements that disengage the uncalled-for criticism.

"I Generally Love Eating My Mom’s Made Aloo Paratha But Today It’d Be This Bronze Medal," - Manu Bhaker

It was shooter Manu Bhaker who took the internet by storm with her wittiness on winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. When asked to react over it, she hilariously prioritized her love for mom-made aloo paratha, saying, "I generally love eating my mom's made aloo paratha but today it'd be this bronze medal." Her relatable, humorous answer quickly went viral, and so was she, turning into a national crush.

“I'm The Wolf Amongst Wolves,” - Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles isn't just fast; he's got this incredible confidence about him. After winning the 100-meter race by the tiniest amount, he said, "I'm The Wolf Amongst Wolves." It was like he was saying, "Look, I'm the best here, and I know it." You can only respect that kind of self-belief.

“This Is Probably The Biggest Sporting Success I Have Ever Had" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic labeled the Olympic gold medal as the best career moment. Finally doing what no other tennis player has ever done, completing the Golden Slam, the tennis legend said that he was over the moon and enjoyed that "biggest sporting success" and "most special feeling".

“Water Tastes Like Water.” - Taylor Spivey 

The Seine's water quality was a major concern leading up to the Olympics. With many questioning if the swimming events would even happen, they did. When asked about the water's taste, Team USA's Taylor Spivey simply replied, "Water tastes like water."

“I Am A WOMAN” - Imane Khelif 

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif overcame controversy by clinching the gold medal at the Olympics. Under fire with regards to her gender eligibility, Khelif remained certain: "I am fully qualified to take part. I am a woman like any other. I was born a woman, lived a woman and have always competed as a woman." The victory was an even stronger answer to her critics.

