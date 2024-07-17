The Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Golf Championship On TV And Online

The Open Championship 2024 tees off this week at Royal Troon in Scotland, marking the final men's major of the year. The world's top golfers, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, and Rory McIlroy, will compete for the coveted Claret Jug. (More Sports News)
Royal Troon, a historic course, previously hosted an epic duel between Phil Mickelson and Henrik Stenson in 2016. This year's tournament promises to be just as thrilling.
Rory McIlroy, still reeling from his heartbreaking loss to DeChambeau, will be seeking redemption on the Scottish links. The stage is set for a captivating contest, with the world's best golfers battling for the ultimate prize in golf.
The 152nd Open Championship is just around the corner, and the excitement is immense. The tee times for the first two rounds have been released, and there's a mouth-watering grouping that's got everyone talking.
Reigning champion Brian Harman will be joined by Viktor Hovland, the current FedEx Cup holder, and Sahith Theegala, ranked 11th in the world. This powerhouse trio is set to deliver a thrilling competition, and their performances will be closely watched.
Here are the complete The Open Championships schedule (IST):
July 18
Early Round 1 Coverage: 11:00 AM-1:30 PM IST.
Featured Groups, Hole: All day
Late Round 1 Coverage: 12:30 AM-1:45 AM IST.
July 19
Early Round 2 Coverage: 11:00 AM-1:30 PM IST
Featured Groups, Hole: All day
Late Round 2 Coverage: 12:30 AM-1:45 AM IST
July 20
Round 3 Coverage: 4:30 PM-12:30 AM IST
Featured Groups, Hole: All day
July 21
Round 4 Coverage: 4:30 PM-11:30 PM IST
Featured Groups, Hole: All day
Live streaming details of The Open Championships 2024:
When and where The Open Championships is scheduled to take place?
The Open Championships will take place from 18th July to 21st May 2024 at Scotland's iconic Royal Troon course.
Where to watch the live telecast of The Open Championships 2024 in India?
Unfortunately, the PGA Championships won’t be televised in India.
Where to watch live streaming of The Open Championships 2024 in India?
Indian golf fans can watch the live streaming on Peacock from 11:00 AM IST from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21.