The Open Championship Golf: Brian Harman Expects Less Fan Heckling At Royal Troon

Brian Harman is certain of his capabilities to defend The Open Championship trophy at Royal Troon, where the American expects crowd heckling to calm down after last year's incidents. (More Sports News)
Harman clinched a maiden major title last year at Royal Liverpool after coasting to a six-shot victory for his first PGA Tour triumph in six years.
The world number 13 hopes to reunite with the famed Claret Jug in Scotland, though expects the course – and the spectators – to pose a different challenge to last year's success.
Harman described the abuse as "unrepeatable", with many mocking his pre-shot routines and heckling in an all-round attempt to put off the soon-to-be champion.
"It doesn't bother me," Harman told Monday's pre-tournament press conference when asked about the incidents at the 151st Open.
"I'm ready to take whatever in my stride. I'm here to play the best golf that I possibly can. That's my main focus.
"I've always loved the fans over here. I've spoken a bunch of times about how I find them the most knowledgeable fans of any that we play in front of.
"I kind of chalk last year up as more of an anomaly than anything else."
The 37-year-old finished tied for 21st in the Scottish Open, a warm-up event for the major at Royal Troon, but has three top-10 finishes in the PGA Tour in 2024.
Having shared fifth place at The Sentry, second at the Players Championship and ninth in the Travelers Championship, Harman is in decent form.
He is now looking to become the first player since Padraig Harrington in 2007 and 2008 to win back-to-back Open titles.
"Anytime that you become a major champion it certainly elevates your status in the game, elevates the way that you're perceived in the game," Harman added.
"I try to take all of that in my stride, but at the same time understand that the golf is the most important thing, and I've tried to improve my golf game and get it in a place where I can maybe contend in some more majors down the road.
"My stats this year have been really good. My ball striking has been as good as it's ever been. The only thing I haven't done well this year is I haven't putted especially well. So I'm just kind of waiting for it all to line up correctly.
"You can work and work and work. You just never know when that work is going to pay off. You never know when the peak is coming, when you're going to catch a little bit of momentum.