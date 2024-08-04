Other Sports

Terence Crawford Vs Israil Madrimov: American Boxer Becomes 4-Division Champion By Unanimous Decision

Crawford won the WBA super welterweight title in his first fight at 154 pounds, taking it 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 on the judges' scorecards

Terence Crawford walks to the ring before a super welterweight championship boxing match against Israil Madrimov in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Terence Crawford, the consensus best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, defeated Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision on Saturday night to become a four-division champion. (More Sports News)

Crawford won the WBA super welterweight title in his first fight at 154 pounds, taking it 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 on the judges' scorecards.

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) had not fought since he stopped Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023 to become the undisputed welterweight champion. He has also won titles at super lightweight and lightweight.

The mostly unknown Madrimov (10-1-1) acquitted himself well on the highest-profile stage to date for the 29-year-old from Uzbekistan.

It started out as a cautious affair, with both fighters trying to establish position and feel out the other through the first three rounds. That approach did not agree with the sold out crowd at BMO Stadium. Having dealt with blazing temperatures and sunshine for most of the long card at the outdoor home of Major League Soccer team LAFC, they responded with jeers and whistles.

Crawford turned on the pressure in the fourth round, just missing on a fierce right hand in the closing seconds.

Madrimov was energized in the fifth round after Crawford slipped and ended up on his backside, responding with a series of aggressive punches to put the Omaha, Nebraska native on the defensive.

That flurry sent Crawford back into a careful posture for most of the next two rounds before landing a rare effective combination to the body late in the seventh.

Madrimov reestablished momentum with three straight right hands to the face in the eighth round. Crawford landed a shot of his own, forcing Madrimov to clench and break momentum and allowing him to come back with a right hook.

Action picked up over the next two rounds, with both fighters seemingly trying to land power punches instead of trying to string together longer periods of control.

Crawford came on in the last 30 seconds of the 11th round. The flurry energized him and carried over to the 12th and final round as he pushed for a 12th straight win by knockout. Both missed on wild throws in the final minutes, but it was Crawford who emphatically raised both gloves in the air when the bout concluded.

BY Associated Press

Jose Valenzuela (14-2) won the WBA super lightweight title by split decision over Isaac Cruz (26-3-1) in the co-main event. Valenzuela got identical 116-112 scores from two judges, while Cruz received a 115-113 mark from the third.

The crowd booed the result and again when Valenzuela was interviewed after, having seen Cruz live up to his “Pitbull” nickname to leave Valenzuela consistently backpedaling for most of the bout. But Valenzuela's tactical counterpunching was enough to sway the opinions which mattered.

Cruz, speaking through a translator, said he would push for an immediate rematch.

On the undercard, Jarrell Miller (27-1-2) fought Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2-1) to a majority draw despite controlling the fight. One judge scored it 116-112 in Miller's favor, while the other two each gave 114-114 tallies.

Ruiz, the former heavyweight champion competing for the first time since September 2022, said in the post-fight interview that he broke his right hand.

Martin Bakole (21-1, 16 KOs) pummeled touted young American heavyweight Jared Anderson (17-1), dropping him in the first round before finishing him off in the fifth round for the technical knockout.

