Superbet Classic Chess 2024: R Praggnanandhaa Draws With Bogdan-Daniel In Round 6

Praggnanandhaa tried his hand against the ever-solid Nimzo Indian defense. But it was an off day for the Indian who was confidently breached by the Romanian

Photo: X/ @rpraggnachess
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa was held to a draw by lowest ranked Deac Bogdan-Daniel of Romania in the sixth round of the Superbet Classic tournament, a part of the grand chess tour in Bucharest. (More Chess News)

Iranian-French Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja shined with his moves against Wesley So of the United States.

With the World Championship on his mind, India's D Gukesh seemed to keep in reserve his real weapons and signed for peace with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France.

Praggnanandhaa tried his hand against the ever-solid Nimzo Indian defense. But it was an off day for the Indian who was confidently breached by the Romanian.

Bogdan-Daniel matched Praggnanandhaa move for move and the game was drawn through repetition after 38 moves.

It was not so easy for Gukesh as well as he seemed to withheld his true preparation for the World Championship match against Ding Liren, scheduled in November this year in Singapore.

R Praggnanandhaa played out a draw against American Wesley So in the fifth round of the Superbet Classic tournament. - Photo: X/ @rpraggnachess
Superbet Classic 2024: R Praggnanandhaa Misses Against Wesley So In Fifth Round

BY PTI

Alireza stole the show on a dull day in the grand chess tour. He was at his best and crawled back with his second win of the tournament to be in striking distance of tournament leader Fabio Caruana of the United States.

With just three rounds remaining in the USD 350000 prize money tournament, Caruna seems to be sitting pretty at the top, with three aspirants in Gukesh Praggnanandhaa and Alireza in pursuit.

Results after round 6: R Praggnaanandhaa (IND, 3.5) drew with Deac Bogdan-Daniel (ROM, 2); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (FRA, 3) drew with D Gukesh (IND, 3.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 4) drew with Ian Nepomnichtchi (FID, 3); Alireza Firouzja (FRA, 3.5) beat Wesley So (USA, 2).

