Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Approximately 300 athletes from 50 nations are expected to take part in the seventh leg of the 2024 Diamond League. Read more to get live details

Armand Duplantis celebrates after setting a world record in the men's pole vault final in Eugene.
The seventh leg of Diamond League 2024 season is all set to take place on Sunday, June 2 at Stockholm’s Olympic Stadium. (More Sports News)

Approximately 300 athletes from 50 nations are expected to take part in the seventh leg of the 2024 Diamond League. And Just like previous meets, many Olympic, World Champions will be participating here in their respective events.

The local favourite would be the pole vault world record holder, Olympic and double World Champion, Mondo Duplantis.  He always enjoys vaulting here and, if conditions favour him, may be tempted to challenge his own world record of 6.24m from the inaugural Diamond League in Xiamen in April.

For many of these athletes, this meet is a practice to get in peak form and hone their skills before the highest stage, the Paris Olympic Games 2024, which is just two months away.

With the Olympic Games nearing, this leg is one of the crucial ones for the world champions. However, there will be no Indian track and field athlete in action here at Stockholm.

Track and Field events at Stockholm Diamond League 2024

Men's: Pole Vault Men, 400m Hurdles men, 3000m men, Discus men, 100m men, 3000m Steeplechase men, 800m men.

Women's: Shot Put women, High Jump women, 100m women, 1500m women, Triple Jump women, 400m Hurdles women, 200m women.

Live Streaming details for Stockholm Diamond League 2024

When to watch Stockholm Diamond League 2024?

The track and field action at Stockholm Diamond League 2024 will begin on Sunday, June 2 at Stockholm’s Olympic Stadium at 8:50 pm IST.

Where to watch Stockholm Diamond League 2024?

The live streaming of Diamond League will be available on JioCinema. Sports fans can also follow the scores on the official website of Diamond League. Click HERE to go to official website.

