Who Is Stasya Pandya? 14-Year-Old Dual-Discipline Equestrian Talent Rising Through India’s Junior Circuit

Stasya Pandya delivered a strong double-medal performance at the Delhi Horse Show 2026, winning Team Silver in dressage with Consul and Team Bronze in show jumping after a precise run over a 1.10-metre, 12-jump course on Cougar De Fees, underlining her growing consistency across both disciplines

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Who Is Stasya Pandya? Dual Discipline Equestrian Talent Rising Through India’s Junior Circuit
Mumbai's Stasya Pandya Clinches Dual Team Medals at Delhi Horse Show 2026. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Stasya Pandya won Team Silver in dressage astride Consul at the Delhi Horse Show 2026

  • Secured Team Bronze in show jumping after clearing a 1.10-metre, 12-jump course on Cougar De Fees

  • Delivered a strong dual-discipline performance, highlighting consistency across both dressage and show jumping

Stasya Pandya is quickly establishing herself as one of the most promising young equestrian riders in India, delivering strong results across both dressage and show jumping on the national circuit. At the Delhi Horse Show 2026, she produced a standout double-medal performance.

Pandya secured Team Silver in dressage astride Consul and Team Bronze in show jumping after navigating a technical 1.10-metre course featuring 12 jumps on Cougar De Fees.

Her consistency across seasons has marked her out as a rare dual-discipline talent. At the 2025 Junior National Equestrian Championship in Bengaluru, she claimed Team Silver in dressage in the Under 14 category.

She also finished fourth in Team Show Jumping at NEC 2025 in Meerut and had earlier secured Team Bronze in Show Jumping (Children 2 category) at JNEC 2024 in Delhi.

A key international highlight came at the FEI Children’s Classic 2025 in Bengaluru, where she finished 12th globally, topped the All India rankings in the Silver Category for Show Jumping, and qualified for the Team India selection trials.

Related Content
Nitesh Siwach lost the 97kg final to defending champion Mohammadhadi Saravi to settle for silver, while Prince (82kg) and Sachin Sahrawat (67kg) claimed bronze medals. - Instagram/@wrestlernitesh
Asian Wrestling Championships 2026: Nitesh Siwach Claims Greco-Roman Silver As India Tally Climbs To Five
India's Lalit Sehrawat reached the 55kg final after beating Houying Shi of China 11-3. - | Photo: United World Wrestling
Who Is Lalit Sehrawat? Indian Wrestler Who Won Greco-Roman Silver In Asian Wrestling Championships 2026
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya celebrates after won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Why Hardik Pandya Is Not Playing Against Delhi Capitals?
Athletes preparing in the Indoor facility of Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar. - sports_odisha/X
National Indoor Athletics Championships: New Era Of Indian Track And Field Begins In Bhubaneswar
Related Content

Who Is Stasya Pandya?

Stasya Pandya is an Indian equestrian rider competing in both dressage and show jumping at junior national and international levels.

She is known for her ability to switch between the precision-focused demands of dressage and the speed-and-control intensity of show jumping, a combination that has helped her stand out in youth competitions across India.

Her track record includes being named Best Rider in the Children Category at the Annual Equestrian Games 2025 in Pune and the Mumbai Horse Show 2025. She also finished third at both the Dream Alliance Cup 2025 and Surge Equestrian League 2025, along with a fourth-place finish at the Equestrian Premiere League 2025 in Bengaluru.

At the FEI Children’s Classic 2025, she described competing against international riders as a defining moment in her journey, especially after finishing 12th globally.

With India’s equestrian ecosystem expanding through greater exposure and stronger domestic circuits, Pandya is part of a new generation of riders moving into higher competitive standards.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Rahane Fined For Slow Over Rate; Madushanka Replaces Injured Carse

  2. CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Noor Ahmad Shines In Super Kings' 32-Run Victory; Knight Riders Still Winless

  3. RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 23; Check Head-To-Head Stats

  4. RCB Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today In Bengaluru?

  5. Shane Warne's Son Jackson Claims COVID Vaccines Caused Spin Great's Death

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Erin Routliffe: The Two-Time US Open Champion Who Draws Her Fire From A Paralympic Medallist Sister

  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Viktor Axelsen Retirement: Two-Time Olympic Champion Calls Time On Legendary Career At 32

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 14, 2026

  2. BJP All Set to Have Its First Chief Minister In Bihar In Samrat Choudhary

  3. Nine Feared Dead In Boiler Blast At Vedanta Power Plant In Chhattisgarh's Sakti District

  4. Day In Pics: April 13, 2026

  5. Ambedkar Jayanti in Uttar Pradesh is Marked by Reports of Violence Against Dalits

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Damage Reported At Iranian Heritage Sites After March Airstrikes

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Strait Talk: Trump Dials Prime Minister Modi, Briefs Him On West Asia Crisis

  4. A Second Chance At School: Kenya’s Greenland Girls School Empowers Teenage Mothers

  5. Canada Special Elections: Carney Secures Majority for Liberals

Latest Stories

  1. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

  2. Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

  3. Nitish Kumar Says Goodbye: Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  6. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

  7. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

  8. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships