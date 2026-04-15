Who Is Stasya Pandya? 14-Year-Old Dual-Discipline Equestrian Talent Rising Through India’s Junior Circuit

Summary of this article
Stasya Pandya won Team Silver in dressage astride Consul at the Delhi Horse Show 2026
Secured Team Bronze in show jumping after clearing a 1.10-metre, 12-jump course on Cougar De Fees
Delivered a strong dual-discipline performance, highlighting consistency across both dressage and show jumping
Stasya Pandya is quickly establishing herself as one of the most promising young equestrian riders in India, delivering strong results across both dressage and show jumping on the national circuit. At the Delhi Horse Show 2026, she produced a standout double-medal performance.
Pandya secured Team Silver in dressage astride Consul and Team Bronze in show jumping after navigating a technical 1.10-metre course featuring 12 jumps on Cougar De Fees.
Her consistency across seasons has marked her out as a rare dual-discipline talent. At the 2025 Junior National Equestrian Championship in Bengaluru, she claimed Team Silver in dressage in the Under 14 category.
She also finished fourth in Team Show Jumping at NEC 2025 in Meerut and had earlier secured Team Bronze in Show Jumping (Children 2 category) at JNEC 2024 in Delhi.
A key international highlight came at the FEI Children’s Classic 2025 in Bengaluru, where she finished 12th globally, topped the All India rankings in the Silver Category for Show Jumping, and qualified for the Team India selection trials.
Who Is Stasya Pandya?
Stasya Pandya is an Indian equestrian rider competing in both dressage and show jumping at junior national and international levels.
She is known for her ability to switch between the precision-focused demands of dressage and the speed-and-control intensity of show jumping, a combination that has helped her stand out in youth competitions across India.
Her track record includes being named Best Rider in the Children Category at the Annual Equestrian Games 2025 in Pune and the Mumbai Horse Show 2025. She also finished third at both the Dream Alliance Cup 2025 and Surge Equestrian League 2025, along with a fourth-place finish at the Equestrian Premiere League 2025 in Bengaluru.
At the FEI Children’s Classic 2025, she described competing against international riders as a defining moment in her journey, especially after finishing 12th globally.
With India’s equestrian ecosystem expanding through greater exposure and stronger domestic circuits, Pandya is part of a new generation of riders moving into higher competitive standards.