Other Sports

Sharjah Masters Chess: Aravindh Chithambaram Errs, Loses Lead In Round 7

From his pole position, Aravindh slipped to the joint third spot as Sam Shankland defeated American compatriot Hans Moke Niemann to match the Iranian on points.

X/@ChessBaseIndia
Sharjah Masters Chess Tournament Photo: X/@ChessBaseIndia
info_icon

A late blunder cost Indian Grandmaster Arjun Chithambaram dearly as he not only lost the game to Iran's Bardiya Daneshvar in the seventh round of the Sharjah Masters but also his lead. (More Sports News)

From his pole position, Aravindh slipped to the joint third spot as Sam Shankland defeated American compatriot Hans Moke Niemann to match the Iranian on points.

Aravindh was at the top of his game till he blundered. It looked like a rosy scenario wherein the Indian went wrong only at the nth hour.

Nikolas Theodorou defeated Arjun Erigaisi in the second round of Sharjah Masters. - ChessBase/X
Sharjah Masters Chess: Arjun Erigaisi Loses To Nikolas Theodorou

BY PTI

The tactical skirmish that ensued would still be to Aravindh’s benefit but a late blunder settled the game in Iranian’s favour.

Another Indian, Arjun Erigaisi could not crack the solid defences of Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran and had to settle for a draw.

The draw left Erigaisi still a half point behind the leading duo of Daneshwar and Shankland.

Important and Indian results round 7 (Indians unless stated):

Aravindh, Chithambaram (5) lost to Bardiya Daneshvar (Iri, 5.5): Amin Tabatabaei (Iri, 5) drew with Alexey Sarana (Srb, 5); Hans Moke Niemann (Usa, 4.5) lost to Sam Shankland (Usa, 5.5); Erigaisi Arjun (5) drew with Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 4.5); V Pranav (4) lost to Volodar Murzin (Fid, 5); Sankalp Gupta (4.5) beat Dea, Bogdan-Daniel (Rou, 3.5); Shamsiddin Vokhidov (Uzb, 4.5) beat) Nihal Sarin (3,5) Leon Luke Mendonca (4.5) beat Temur Kuybokarov (Uzb, 3.5); Abhimanyu Puranik (4.5) beat P Iniyan (3.5); Raunak Sadhwani (3.5) drew with Bharath Subramaniyam (3,5); Aditya Mittal (2.5) lost to Yag Erdogmus (Tur, 3.5); Abhijeet Gupta (2.5) lost t0 Pranav Anand (3.5); Jahongir Vakhidov (2,5) drew with Raja Rithvik (2.5); Nikolzi Kacharava (Esp, 1.5) lost to S P Sethuraman (2,5); Aditya Samant (2) drew with Jacub Seemann= (Aze, 2)[ Alisher Suleymenov (Uzb, 2.50 beat D Harika (1.5).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Varanasi, Modi Recalls Decade-old Late Mulayam’s ‘Boys Will Be Boys' Remark To Corner Opposition
  2. MP: 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Three Men In SUV; Accused Held
  3. Molestation Charge Against Bengal Guv: Kolkata Police Issues Summons To 4 Raj Bhavan Officials
  4. SC Dismisses Pleas Seeking Review Of Its Verdict Uphelding Abrogation Of Article 370
  5. Nashik: Four Teenagers Among Five Drown In Dam
Entertainment News
  1. Everything About Scarlett Johansson 'Her' Controversy: SAG-AFTRA's Advocacy, OpenAI's Response, And AI's Impact On Actor Rights And Gendered Interactions
  2. Nancy Tyagi Reveals It Would Be ‘Amazing’ To Create ‘Something Special’ For Sonam Kapoor
  3. Adhik Mehta Of ‘Anupamaa’ Fame To Play Lead In ‘Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile’
  4. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  5. Chris Pratt Says His 2 Daughters Know ‘Exactly What To Do To Control’ Him
Sports News
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. FIH Pro League European Leg Preview: Indian Men Look To Test Paris Olympics Preparation
  3. IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: SRK Poses For Fans After KKR Thrash SRH To Walk Into Final
  4. BCCI Needs MS Dhoni's Help For Convincing Stephen Fleming To Take Up India's Head Coach Job
  5. Premier League: Mauricio Pochettino Leaves Chelsea After One Season
World News
  1. Everything About Scarlett Johansson 'Her' Controversy: SAG-AFTRA's Advocacy, OpenAI's Response, And AI's Impact On Actor Rights And Gendered Interactions
  2. Comcast Launches StreamSaver Bundle: Netflix, Apple TV Plus, And Peacock For $15/month
  3. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  4. Berlin: Politically Motivated Crimes In Germany Reached Their Highest Level In 2023 Since Tracking Began
  5. The Cicadas Have Arrived In Illinois: Key Facts And FAQs
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Sports News Highlights May 21: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 21: 'Babus Have Looted Odisha': Amit Shah Attacks CM Patnaik; PM Modi Addresses Mahila Sammelan In Varanasi