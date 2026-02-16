Al Sharjah Vs Nasaf Qarshi Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Big Opportunity For Hosts In West Region Race

Al Sharjah Vs Nasaf Qarshi, AFC Champions League Elite: Big Opportunity For Hosts In West Region Race Insta/ fcnasaf

Sharjah FC face Nasaf Qarshi today in a crucial AFC Champions League Elite West Region showdown at Sharjah Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. Sharjah currently sit mid-table with eight points from seven games and know a win would significantly bolster their hopes of reaching the Round of 16, having already recorded a notable 1-0 victory away at Al Ahli Saudi FC earlier in the campaign. Nasaf Qarshi, who remain without a point in the group so far, will be under pressure to produce a breakthrough performance after struggling for results in recent matches. Despite their lower position, the Uzbek side have shown resilience, and their head-to-head history with Sharjah includes tight contests, suggesting this clash could be competitive despite contrasting stakes.

