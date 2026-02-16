Al Sharjah Vs Nasaf Qarshi Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Big Opportunity For Hosts In West Region Race

Al Sharjah Vs Nasaf Qarshi Live score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Follow play-by-play updates from the Group B Matchday 8 clash between Al Sharjah and Nasaf Qarshi on Monday, February 16, at Sharjah Stadium in the United Arab Emirates

Al Sharjah Vs Nasaf Qarshi, AFC Champions League Elite
Al Sharjah Vs Nasaf Qarshi, AFC Champions League Elite: Big Opportunity For Hosts In West Region Race Insta/ fcnasaf
Sharjah FC face Nasaf Qarshi today in a crucial AFC Champions League Elite West Region showdown at Sharjah Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. Sharjah currently sit mid-table with eight points from seven games and know a win would significantly bolster their hopes of reaching the Round of 16, having already recorded a notable 1-0 victory away at Al Ahli Saudi FC earlier in the campaign. Nasaf Qarshi, who remain without a point in the group so far, will be under pressure to produce a breakthrough performance after struggling for results in recent matches. Despite their lower position, the Uzbek side have shown resilience, and their head-to-head history with Sharjah includes tight contests, suggesting this clash could be competitive despite contrasting stakes.
LIVE UPDATES

Al Sharjah Vs Nasaf Qarshi LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Hello!

Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it’s Al Sharjah Vs Nasaf Qarshi. Stay tuned for live updates.

