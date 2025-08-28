Ryder Cup 2025: 'I Have Something To Give Back' - Mcdowell Hopeful Of Future Return

McDowell hopes for Ryder Cup return: The former US Open champion is a three-time winner of the event, notably holing the winning putt for Team Europe at Celtic Manor in 2010.

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
McDowell has his sights on a Ryder Cup return
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Graeme McDowell believes he has "something to give back"

  • McDowell is hoping for a return in the Ryder Cup

  • 2025 Ryder Cup takes place at Bethpage Black in New York at the end of next month

Graeme McDowell hopes he will be involved in the Ryder Cup again in the future, insisting "I have something to give back".

The former US Open champion is a three-time winner of the event, notably holing the winning putt for Team Europe at Celtic Manor in 2010.

McDowell, who has also twice served as vice-captain, was tipped to be a future captain before he switched to LIV Golf in 2022.

Justin Rose, Team Europe - null
Ryder Cup: Justin Rose Backs Team Europe To Break Home Dominance

BY Stats Perform

The 2025 Ryder Cup takes place at Bethpage Black in New York at the end of next month, with Adare Manor in Ireland then playing host two years later.

And the Northern Irishman is desperate to be involved in the biennial team event once more.

"Jon Rahm asked me earlier this year if I was asked to be a vice-captain at Bethpage Black, would I accept it?" McDowell said. "I replied: 'if they asked me to make coffees for you, I would go and make coffees'. 

"That's how much it means to me and how much I want to be there in a supporting role for Team Europe.

"It goes without saying as we look towards Adare Manor in two years' time, I would do anything to be in that European team room, to be part of that team, to put that team Europe shirt on one more time, to have the badge on my chest, to cheer the guys on and help Europe win another Ryder Cup.

"I hope to be there. I feel like I have something to give back. I wish Team Europe all the best at Bethpage Black - I will be pulling for them every shot and wish I was there."

