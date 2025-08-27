Ryder Cup: Justin Rose Backs Team Europe To Break Home Dominance

Europe have only managed one away victory in the last eight Ryder Cups, famously staging the historical "Miracle at Medinah" in 2012 to snatch the trophy from the United States

Ryder Cup: Justin Rose Backs Team Europe To Break Home Dominance
  • Justin Rose hopes the experience in Europe’s squad can help the team retain the Ryder Cup

  • Team Europe is looking to script an unlikely win on American soil at this year’s Ryder Cup

  • Europe have only managed one away victory in the last eight Ryder Cups

Justin Rose thinks Team Europe can defy the odds and script an unlikely win on American soil at this year’s Ryder Cup.

Europe have only managed one away victory in the last eight Ryder Cups, famously staging the historical "Miracle at Medinah" in 2012 to snatch the trophy from the United States.

But Rose hopes the experience in Europe’s squad can help the team retain the trophy at Bethpage Black in September.

The 43-year-old will be making his seventh Ryder Cup appearance after finishing as one of six automatic qualifiers for Luke Donald’s side, which features most of the team that won in Rome in 2023.

“From our point of view, [this year] is a wonderful opportunity to try to sort of go ahead and buck that trend,” Rose told Sky Sports Golf.

“I think the European team is in a good position. The guys that are on the team are looking like being a very similar team to Rome.

“A lot of experience in there, which I think is what you need for an away Ryder Cup, then the form is looking quite good.

“For the most part, the guys have had really, really consistent seasons, and I'm sure Luke's got to be pretty happy about the way it's all beginning to piece together.

“I don't know if it [similar team] gives us a head start, but it definitely will feel consistent. It's going to feel very uncomfortable for us in New York and I think having that comfortable feeling within the team locker room could be really, really important.”

Rose did not feature in Europe’s record defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021, but he played a key role in 2023, forming an unbeaten pairing with Robert MacIntyre over the first two days in Rome.

He ended that contest with 1.5 points from three matches in Europe’s 16.5-11.5 victory, and is hoping to contribute even more in New York as the team chases their fifth away Ryder Cup triumph.

“Just being a part of the Ryder Cup isn't what you're there for, you're there to earn points,” the Englishman said.

“You're there to support the team. Hopefully, the team can amass the amount of points to get the job done.

“I don't know what my role will be, to be honest with you. This could be a very balanced team, a very experienced team, so there might be less requirements in terms of the rookies and things like that.

“Last time I only played the two fourballs and the singles, so I'd like to get out a little bit more than that – if possible – this time around.”

Rose started the year outside the world’s top 50, but a tied-third finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, followed by a dramatic runner-up finish to Rory McIlroy at The Masters, restored his confidence.

He then struggled for results over the coming months, but finally sealed his Ryder Cup spot with victory at the FedEx St Jude Championship.

The former world number one also added that he believes his golf is good enough to compete at the highest level.

“It has been an interesting year!” Rose said.

“I think that I've been saying for some time that I feel like my good golf is good enough to compete with the best players in the world.

“When I really needed my game, it showed up for me in the biggest moments. I am working hard to keep my game as sharp as I can, but being in contention and those types of feelings, they're hard to simulate. It's nice to know that you still got it in those situations.”

