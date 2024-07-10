Ryder Cup 2025: Xander Schauffele Feels Keegan Bradley's USA Captaincy Appointment 'Surprising'

Keegan Bradley's appointment as the USA captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup was "surprising", says Xander Schauffele, but he is confident he is up to the task. (More Sports News)
The PGA of America confirmed the decision on Monday after Tiger Woods decided against leading the team in New York.
Bradley was left out of the team for last year's 16.5-11.5 defeat to Team Europe in Italy, and emerged as a late contender before the announcement.
The move took many by surprise, with two-time Ryder Cup player Xander Schauffele admitting he was also expecting Woods to be named Zach Johnson's successor.
"Yeah, it's surprising," he said during a press conference ahead of The Open Championship.
"You typically expect someone that's a little bit older to get selected as a captain. I think a lot of people were banking on Tiger to do it.
"He obviously has a lot on his plate. Keegan expressed his love for the Ryder Cup publicly, which we all saw.
"I haven't talked to him or seen him yet, but I'm sure he's over the moon and is going to do a great job.
"He's a very passionate individual. On the course, he's intense, that's just how he competes and how he is.
"As a captain, he's going to have a mixed bag, and he's not going to be afraid to hold a speech with the guys and get everyone going."