Ryder Cup 2025: Keegan Bradley Named Surprise USA Captain Despite Tiger Woods Speculation

Keegan Bradley has been announced as the surprise Team USA captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup, despite expectations for Tiger Woods to take the role. (More Golf News)
The PGA of America confirmed its decision on Monday as the United States aim to bounce back from their 2023 humbling in Italy by Team Europe.
Woods had reportedly been in discussion with the PGA over leading his country next September, though Bradley emerged as a left-field contender late before the announcement.
"I am incredibly honored to accept this opportunity to Captain the United States Team at the 2025 Ryder Cup," Bradley said.
"I would like to thank the PGA of America Ryder Cup Committee for their trust in me as we embark on this journey to Bethpage Black.
"My passion and appreciation for golf's greatest team event have never been stronger.
"The Ryder Cup is unlike any other competition in our sport, and this edition will undoubtedly be particularly special given the rich history and enthusiastic spectators at this iconic course.
"I look forward to beginning preparations for 2025."
Stewart Cink, the 2009 Open champion, was another name alongside 15-time major winner Woods.
Yet Bradley will lead the USA fightback at Bethpage Black, succeeding Zach Johnson after a 16.5-11.5 defeat last year.
The 38-year-old Bradley is still an active member on the PGA Tour, having also featured twice as a player in defeats at the Ryder Cup in 2012 and 2014.
Former world number one Luke Donald will serve as Europe's captain for a second time, having led Europe to the aforementioned victory in Rome.