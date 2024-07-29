Other Sports

Ramita Jindal Finishes Seventh In Paris Olympics Air Rifle Final

Ramita Jindal was eliminated in a tense shoot-off with Kazakhstan's Alexandra Le. She is only the second Indian woman rifle shooter after her coach Suma Shirur (Athens 2004) to make it to an Olympic final

Ramita Jindal reacts during the women's 10m air rifle final at Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
India's Ramita Jindal finished seventh in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Monday (July 29). The 20-year-old bowed out with a score of 145.3 after 14 shots in the eight-member field.

Ramita, who hails from the Ladwa district in Kurukshetra, had become only the second Indian woman rifle shooter after her coach Suma Shirur (Athens 2004) to make it to an Olympic final. In the qualifications on Sunday, she performed exceedingly well to make the final in the fifth place.

She was eliminated in a tense shoot-off with Kazakhstan's Alexandra Le, after being placed seventh after 10 shots (104.0).

In danger of being eliminated, a 10.5 pushed Ramita to sixth place even as Norway's Hegg Jeanette Duestad made an exit. But the Indian could not save herself after that.

Ramita, the Hangzhou Asian Games bronze-medallist in the event, beat World Championship medallist Mehuli Ghosh and Tilottama Sen at the domestic trials to make it to Paris Games.

(With PTI inputs)

