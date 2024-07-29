Ramita Jindal Final Live Score, Paris Olympics: Can 20-Year-Old Shooter Emulate Manu Bhaker?

Ramita Jindal finished fifth in qualifying to enter the women's 10m air rifle final at Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of Indian shooter Ramita Jindal's pivotal 10m air rifle final at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Monday (July 29). The 20-year-old from Kurukshetra had become only the second Indian woman rifle shooter after her coach Suma Shirur (Athens 2004) to make it to an Olympic final. She now eyes glory, and a second Indian medal in as many days after Manu Bhaker's historic pistol bronze. Follow the live scores and updates of the shooting medal round, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jul 2024, 12:28:56 pm IST Ramita Jindal's Final: What The Field Looks Like The eight-member field in the women's 10m air rifle final has representation from eight different countries - China, United States, Kazakhstan, Korea, France, Norway, Switzerland, and of course, India.

29 Jul 2024, 12:01:46 pm IST Who Is Ramita Jindal? Ramita, who hails from the Ladwa district in Kurukshetra, has an affinity for shooting since she was 13 years old. Her journey began in 2016 when her father Arvind Jindal, a tax advisor, took her to the Karan Shooting Range in Kurukshetra. A student of Hansraj College in Delhi University, Ramita bagged bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. Know more about her in our report here.