Ramita Jindal Final Live Score, Paris Olympics: Can 20-Year-Old Shooter Emulate Manu Bhaker?

Ramita Jindal's Final: What The Field Looks Like
The eight-member field in the women's 10m air rifle final has representation from eight different countries - China, United States, Kazakhstan, Korea, France, Norway, Switzerland, and of course, India.
Who Is Ramita Jindal?
Ramita, who hails from the Ladwa district in Kurukshetra, has an affinity for shooting since she was 13 years old. Her journey began in 2016 when her father Arvind Jindal, a tax advisor, took her to the Karan Shooting Range in Kurukshetra. A student of Hansraj College in Delhi University, Ramita bagged bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. Know more about her in our report here.
When Is Ramita Jindal's Final?
The women's 10m air rifle medal round is slated for a 1pm (India time) start. Eight shooters have qualified, and like in Manu Bhaker's event yesterday, they will be serially eliminated until the top three, and then the gold medallist are decided.