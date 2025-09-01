Puneri Paltan Vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2025: Nadarajan’s High Five Guides Paltan To 41-19 Win

Puneri Paltan beat Gujarat Giants 41-19, powered by Nadarajan’s High Five and Mohite’s 400 PKL points. Early ALL OUTs and second-half raids sealed the win. Next: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Puneri Paltan Vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2025
Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2025: Action from the game. Photo: PKL
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Puneri Paltan beat Gujarat Giants 41-19; Nadarajan completed a High Five

  • Early ALL OUTs helped build a 17-11 halftime lead; Mohite reached 400 PKL points

  • Second-half raids and ALL OUTs sealed the win; Shadloui finished scoreless

Puneri Paltan defeated Gujarat Giants 41-19 on Monday night at Vizag’s Vishwanadh Sports Club, maintaining control throughout the match. The Season 10 champions were consistent on both attack and defense, giving the Giants very few scoring opportunities.

Abinesh Nadarajan was a standout, completing a High Five, while Gaurav Khatri and Gurdeep added four tackle points each. Aslam Inamdar, Aditya Shinde, and Pankaj Mohite also contributed significantly, helping Puneri Paltan keep the Giants on the back foot.

The Paltan began strongly, with Inamdar and Mohite spearheading the raids. Nadarajan set the tone on defense early, recording four tackle points in the first ten minutes. Puneri Paltan forced an ALL OUT in the opening exchanges, establishing a six-point lead and signaling their intent.

As the first half progressed, the team continued to assert control. Nadarajan completed his High Five with five minutes left in the half, and Mohite reached the 400-point mark in PKL history, highlighting his consistency over the seasons. By halftime, Puneri Paltan led 17-11, having managed to keep Gujarat Giants largely on the back foot.

The second half saw Puneri Paltan remain disciplined and organized. Aditya Shinde added a two-point raid to extend the lead to nine, and another ALL OUT pushed the margin to 14 points. Gujarat Giants struggled to respond, failing to register any points between the two ALL OUTs.

Mohammadreza Shadloui ended the match scoreless for the first time since Season 8, reflecting the Paltan’s effective defensive strategy.

Puneri Paltan’s balanced performance across both raids and tackles ensured they never looked in danger of losing control. The team’s coordination, timing, and defensive discipline were evident throughout the match, giving them a 41-19 victory and a boost in confidence moving forward in the tournament.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, September 2, PKL Season 12 will feature Dabang Delhi K.C. taking on Bengaluru Bulls in the first match, followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers facing Patna Pirates in the second.

Published At:
