World Boxing Cup 2026: Prachi Stuns Paris Olympic medallist Shih Yi Wu

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With these results, India has secured six medals at the tournament, continuing its strong run on the international stage

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India secured six medals at the World Boxing Cup 2026 Photo: Representative Image
Summary of this article

  • Prachi (57kg) defeated Paris Olympics bronze medallist Shih Yi Wu by a 4-1 verdict

  • Minakshi continued her dominant run with a clinical 5-0 victory

  • In the men's category, Deepak (70kg) also registered a win

India delivered a commanding performance at the World Boxing Cup 2026 (Stage 2), with Prachi leading the charge as the country confirmed six medals following a strong showing in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Prachi (57kg) produced the standout performance of the day, defeating Paris Olympics bronze medallist Shih Yi Wu of Chinese Taipei in a hard-fought 4-1 verdict to secure her place in the semifinals and guarantee a podium finish.

World No. 1 in 48kg Minakshi, competing in the 51kg category after moving up in weight, continued her dominant run with a clinical 5-0 victory over Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova, the reigning world champion (2025) and world No. 3, marking one of the most significant wins of the day.

In the men's category, Deepak (70kg) delivered a composed performance to outclass Azerbaijan's Nabi Isgandarov with a unanimous 5-0 decision, while Nikhil (55kg) also impressed with a dominant 5-0 win over Azerbaijan's Amin Mammadzada to progress to the semifinals.

With these results, India has secured six medals at the tournament, continuing its strong run on the international stage.

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From left, Olympic Bronze medallist in wrestling Bajarng Punia, Olympic Bronze medallists in boxing, Lovlina Borgohain, Olympic Gold medallist in javelin throw Neeraj Chopra, Olympic Silver medallist in wrestling Ravi Dahiya and captain of Indian men's hockey team who won bronze medal, Manpreet Singh at Tokyo Olympic games, stand for a photographs during a felicitation function in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug. 9 2021. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Earlier in the day, Saneh (65kg) put up a spirited effort but went down 0-5 against Poland's Kinga Krówka, bowing out of the competition.

India's consistent performances at the World Boxing Cup once again reflect the depth and quality across weight categories, as the team now eyes multiple finalists and potential gold medals in the upcoming bouts.

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