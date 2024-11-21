Other Sports

PKL 11: Gujarat Giants Split Points with Dabang Delhi

It looked like the match was in Gujarat Giants' bag when Delji skipper Ashu got a bonus point on a tackle to tie the contest

PKL 11
PKL 11 Photo: X/PKL
Parteek Dahiya scored a mind-boggling 20 points for Gujarat Giants but Dabang Delhi dug deep into their reserves to tie the game 39-39 and split points in a Pro Kabaddi League match in Noida on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

Dabang Delhi took an early lead with Naveen Kumar, returning to the arena after missing a few games due to injury, and Ashu Malik helping their team to a nine-point lead.

As Dabang Delhi looked set to take a decisive lead, Gujarat Giants replaced Mohit with Dahiya, a move that caught the opponents off guard.

Gujarat Giants were jolted by an 'All Out' in Parteek’s first raid, but then he bounced back with a 'Super Raid' in the ninth minute to get Ashish Malik and Sandeep.

With four minutes left to the first half, Parteek came up with another raid to get Ashish and Brijendra Chaudhary in the same move, inflicting an 'All Out'. His efforts helped Gujarat narrow the lead to just three points at 17-20 after the first 20 minutes.

Dabang Delhi worked hard to maintain their lead with defender Yogesh getting Mohammad Nabibakhsh to inflict a second 'All Out' on Gujarat Giants.

But Dahiya completed a 'Super 10' by getting both Gaurav Chillar and Ashish in the same raid.

Four more successful raids saw Gujarat Giants take the lead and turn the tables on Delhi. Ashu Malik completed yet another 'Super 10' -- his 11th of the season -- for the Delhi outfit to bring it back into the game.

It looked like the match was in Gujarat Giants' bag when Delji skipper Ashu got a bonus point on a tackle to tie the contest.

