PGA Tour: Spieth Expecting To Be Tournament Ready For 2025 Season

Jordan Spieth is expecting to return to action for the 2025 PGA Tour season after undergoing successful wrist surgery last month

Jordan Spieth is eyeing a return to PGA action in 2025
Jordan Spieth is expecting to return to action for the 2025 PGA Tour season after undergoing successful wrist surgery last month. (More Sports News)

Spieth, who last competed at the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind, failed to find his best form during the recent campaign out on the course. 

The former world number one started the season strong, finishing third in The Sentry and then, a few weeks later, tied for sixth in the WM Phoenix Open

But the American missed the final two playoffs in the BMW Championship and Tour Championship, while also missing seven cuts, one of which included the Masters. 

Spieth was seen sporting a cast on his first appearance since the surgery and was able to reveal the timeline for his return to action. 

"I think that by 2025, by Jan. 1, it's my goal to be tournament-ready," Spieth told Golfweek in a Q&A published on Monday.

"And for me, that would be not just going out and seeing how it feels, you know, but expecting to play at my ceiling."

Spieth has three major wins and 13 overall victories on the PGA Tour but has not emerged victorious since the RBC Heritage in April 2022.

The American did not earn entry into the 2025 season-opening tournament. However, he is able to play in the Sony Open in Hawaii at the start of January.

While the 31-year-old's main reason for surgery was to see him return to form, he also detailed the personal reasons for his decision to go under the knife. 

"I would say the number one reason why I ended up getting it done was because it affects my way of life at home," Spieth said.

"Like when it would dislocate and I couldn't get it back in, it would happen when I'm getting my daughter out of the bath, I'm putting a sweatshirt on or it just so random that it was like, I didn't want it to continue, and it happened more and more.

"And it wasn't going to heal itself based on a number of different docs and scans and whatever. So it's just inevitable."

