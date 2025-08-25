Tommy Fleetwood seals the Tour Championship with a commanding three-shot win
Ends his streak of missed opportunities in final rounds, like at the Travelers Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship
Credits his "great attitude" for victory
Tommy Fleetwood credited his "great attitude" as he captured his long-awaited first PGA Tour victory at his 164th attempt, sealing the Tour Championship with a commanding three-shot win.
Fleetwood began the final round at East Lake tied for the lead and maintained his position at the top with a two-under-par 68, which secured the $10 million (£7.39 million) prize.
The Englishman carded five birdies and three bogeys to finish at 18 under par, finishing ahead of both Patrick Cantlay and former leader Russell Henley, while world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was another stroke behind in a tie for fourth.
Cantlay quickly gave Fleetwood the upper hand by making a bogey on the opening hole, then following it with a double bogey on the par-three second after needing four putts from the fringe, which dropped him back to 13 under par.
This triumph ends Fleetwood’s streak of missed opportunities in final rounds—such as at the Travelers Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship—and makes him the first golfer to claim his maiden PGA Tour win at the Tour Championship in FedExCup history.
Reflecting on his memorable victory, Fleetwood was ecstatic, thanking the fans for their support: "[The fans] are amazing, it makes me a bit emotional. I'm so lucky with the support I get - it's so special and I hope everyone knows how grateful I am for it.
"I feel like I've had a great attitude throughout it all. I was a bit erratic today at times, and I was really proud of how I found my swing again on the 11th hole, 12th hole. Changed my routine a little bit.
"When you've lost it so many times, a three-shot lead down the last doesn't feel like that many! This is hopefully just one win, the first of many to come. You cannot win plenty if you don't win the first one."