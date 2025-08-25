Golf: Tommy Fleetwood Relishing Opportunity Ahead Of Tour Championship Finale

Tommy Fleetwood is currently tied at second with Russell Henley at the Tour Championship
Tommy Fleetwood was relieved to remain in contention for a first PGA Tour win – and FedExCup glory – at the Tour Championship, despite dropping three shots to Patrick Cantlay during a dramatic third round.
Fleetwood had shared the lead with Russell Henley following the second round, but he ended Saturday's action tied with Cantlay.
Fleetwood started strongly, roaring ahead with four consecutive birdies on the front nine to establish a three-shot cushion. However, a double bogey at the par-three 15th saw him briefly lose his lead.
But Fleetwood closed with two birdies in his final three holes for a three-under 67, matching Cantlay at 16 under after a three-birdie finish saw the American card a 64.
The leaders are now two shots clear of Henley, while Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley shot the round of the day with a 63, moving within three shots of the lead.
World number one Scottie Scheffler sits four shots back in fifth, aiming for back-to-back FedExCup titles, while Rory McIlroy fell behind after a third-round 71 with late bogeys.
Fleetwood has experienced a number of near-misses on the PGA Tour, including when he squandered a lead at the St. Jude Championship earlier this month.
But he expressed gratitude for getting another chance to lift silverware, telling Sky Sports: “I love the fact that I'm getting rewarded for my work by being in this position.
“We all grind so hard, we all practice so hard, but it's been so long where you don't get out what you put it. Golf just isn't like that.
"I love the fact that I'm playing so well and getting rewarded for my work. It's another opportunity. It's another day where I get to go out and do what I love and enjoy it and be in contention and just go and hit golf shots. We're trying to win a golf tournament and do something very special.
"There's definitely different pressures than that, whether it's trying to keep your card or whatever it is. I'm very excited to go into tomorrow."