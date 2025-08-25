Golf: Tommy Fleetwood Relishing Opportunity Ahead Of Tour Championship Finale

Fleetwood made a flying start with four straight birdies on the front nine to open up a three-shot advantage, but a double bogey at the par-three 15th temporarily cost him the lead

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood is relishing his chance at the Tour Championship
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tommy Fleetwood is currently tied at second with Russell Henley at the Tour Championship

  • Fleetwood started strongly, roaring ahead with four consecutive birdies on the front nine

  • World number one Scottie Scheffler sits four shots back in fifth

Tommy Fleetwood was relieved to remain in contention for a first PGA Tour win – and FedExCup glory – at the Tour Championship, despite dropping three shots to Patrick Cantlay during a dramatic third round.

Fleetwood had shared the lead with Russell Henley following the second round, but he ended Saturday's action tied with Cantlay.

Fleetwood started strongly, roaring ahead with four consecutive birdies on the front nine to establish a three-shot cushion. However, a double bogey at the par-three 15th saw him briefly lose his lead.

But Fleetwood closed with two birdies in his final three holes for a three-under 67, matching Cantlay at 16 under after a three-birdie finish saw the American card a 64.

The leaders are now two shots clear of Henley, while Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley shot the round of the day with a 63, moving within three shots of the lead.

World number one Scottie Scheffler sits four shots back in fifth, aiming for back-to-back FedExCup titles, while Rory McIlroy fell behind after a third-round 71 with late bogeys.

Fleetwood has experienced a number of near-misses on the PGA Tour, including when he squandered a lead at the St. Jude Championship earlier this month.

But he expressed gratitude for getting another chance to lift silverware, telling Sky Sports: “I love the fact that I'm getting rewarded for my work by being in this position.

“We all grind so hard, we all practice so hard, but it's been so long where you don't get out what you put it. Golf just isn't like that.

"I love the fact that I'm playing so well and getting rewarded for my work. It's another opportunity. It's another day where I get to go out and do what I love and enjoy it and be in contention and just go and hit golf shots. We're trying to win a golf tournament and do something very special.

"There's definitely different pressures than that, whether it's trying to keep your card or whatever it is. I'm very excited to go into tomorrow."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sanju Samson Smashes 42-Ball Century In Kerala Cricket League Amid Asia Cup Selection Dilemma – Watch

  2. Sourav Ganguly Named Head Coach Of Pretoria Capitals For SA20 2026

  3. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

  4. Afghanistan To Host Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In UAE After Asia Cup

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara: 'From The Time I First Saw' - Reactions Flood As Test Great Retires From Int'l Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Flushing Meadows Is My 'Happy Place', Says Raducanu

  2. US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Secures First Win At Flushing Meadows Since 2021 Title

  3. US Open 2025 Wrap: Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton Secure Second Round Progression

  4. US Open 2025: Reigning Champion Aryna Sabalenka Starts Title Defence In Style

  5. Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  3. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  4. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Prime Accused In Greater Noida Dowry Murder Shot During Police Encounter

  3. Bihar Electoral Roll: 98% Electors Submit Documents Ahead Of September 1 Deadline, Says ECI

  4. Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

  5. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  2. Russia Accuses West of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks as Trump Mediation Falters

  3. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

  4. Israel Strikes Energy Hubs In Houthi-Held Sanaa After Rebel Missile Attack

  5. Indian Among Five Killed As Tour Bus Crashes Returning From Niagara Falls To New York

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala