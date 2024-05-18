Other Sports

PGA Championship: Tiger Woods Determined To 'Keep Fighting' After Missing Cut At Valhalla

Tiger Woods concluded his opening round with a bogey-bogey finish, while he hit two triple-bogeys in the first four holes of his second round - doing so multiple times in a single round at a major for the first time

Tiger Woods vowed to keep fighting after missing the cut at the PGA Championship.
info_icon

Tiger Woods vowed he would "keep fighting" after missing the cut at this year's PGA Championship. (More Golf News)

The four-time champion will be absent from the weekend at the second major of the season, having carded rounds of 72 and 77 in Valhalla.

Woods concluded his opening round with a bogey-bogey finish, while he hit two triple-bogeys in the first four holes of his second round - doing so multiple times in a single round at a major for the first time.

The 48-year-old, who finished seven over par and 19 strokes behind halfway leader Xander Schauffele, was making his first appearance on the PGA Tour since last month's Masters, and knows he needs to improve ahead of the US Open at Pinehurst in four weeks' time.

When asked about his next steps, the 15-time major champion responded: "Just keep fighting. Keep the pedal on, keep fighting, keep grinding, keep working hard at posting the best score that I can possibly post. That's all I can do.

"I got off to a bad start [in the second round] and the rough grabbed me at [the second hole]. I compounded the problem there at [the fourth].

"[I] just kept making mistakes and things you can't do, not just in tournaments but in majors especially. I hung around for most of the day, but unfortunately, the damage was done early.

"I need to play more. Unfortunately, I just haven't played a whole lot of tournaments. Hopefully, everything will somehow come together in my practice sessions at home and be ready for Pinehurst."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Youth Congress Protest Against Kerala CM Over Law And Order In State, Burn His Effigy
  2. Outlook News Wrap May 18: AAP's Bibhav Kumar Arrested, Riots In Kyrgyzstan, Indian Film Personalities At Cannes And More
  3. Rajasthan: POCSO Court Convicts 2 For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl, Burning Her In Coal Furnace
  4. NEET Paper Solver Gang Busted In Delhi, Four Held
  5. Swati Maliwal Assault Row: 'Fell On The Floor', 'Hit Multiple Times'; Medical Report Reveals Bruises On Face, Leg
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Young Woman And The Sea’: Rebel Wilson, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Olive Abercrombie Charm Audiences At LA Premiere – View Pics
  2. Suhasi Dhami On How She Bonds With Vineet Kumar: 'Our Lunch Breaks Are Full Of Shared Happiness'
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Showers Praise On 'Superstar Singer 3' Contestant's 'Tumse Milke Dil Ka' Act
  4. It Took A Long Time But It Was Worth It: Karuna Pandey On Finding Fame With ‘Pushpa Impossible’
  5. 'Taarak Mehta' Star Deepti Sadhwani Shines In Thigh-High Slit Gold Sequin Gown At Cannes
Sports News
  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Host Chennai Super Kings In Do-Or-Die
  2. Brentford Vs Newcastle: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Pre-match Comments
  3. Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat Zareen, Minakshi Clinch Gold As India Finish With 12 Medals
  4. Sports News Live Updates Today: Nikhat Zareen, Minakshi Strike Gold At Elorda Cup
  5. Mike Budenholzer: New Phoenix Boss Would Coach Suns 'If It Was On The Moon'
World News
  1. Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan
  2. Russian Forces Capture Civilians From Ukraine's Vovchansk, Use Them As ' Human Shields': Reports
  3. Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'
  4. Behind Aurorae Lighting Up Skies Across The Globe, A Warning For More Solar Storms?
  5. Singapore Faces New COVID-19 Wave, Over 25,000 Cases In A Week
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup