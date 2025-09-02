UP Yoddhas beat Patna Pirates 34-31, with Sumit and Ashu Singh shining and Gagan Gowda scoring seven points
Patna led 19-13 at halftime, powered by Ayan Lohchab’s raids and an ALL OUT
Yoddhas staged a second-half comeback, forcing an ALL OUT and stopping Ayan’s Super 10 to secure the win
UP Yoddhas staged a late comeback to edge past Patna Pirates 34-31 in a closely fought contest at the Vishwanadh Sports Club. Defenders Sumit and Ashu Singh earned High Fives for their efforts, while raider Gagan Gowda scored seven points to guide the Yoddhas to a hard-earned victory.
Patna Pirates started strongly, taking a 7-6 lead in the opening 10 minutes. Young raider Ayan Lohchab was impressive early, scoring three raid points and twice sending Yoddhas defenders to the bench. Ankit Rana and Maninder Singh also contributed for Patna, keeping their side narrowly ahead, while Gagan Gowda and Yoddhas defenders Sumit and Ashu Singh kept the pressure on.
Midway through the first half, Ayan produced a standout raid, taking out Ashu Singh and Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi to inflict the first ALL OUT on UP Yoddhas. He continued to add points, removing Mahender Singh and Bhavani Rajput in quick succession. UP Yoddhas responded late in the half with a Super Tackle, but Patna held a 19-13 lead at halftime, with Ayan racking up eight raid points.
The second half saw Patna maintain control initially, extending their lead to 23-19 after 30 minutes. Substitute raider Ankit Rana struck early with a successful raid, while Maninder Singh succeeded in a Do-Or-Die raid.
The Yoddhas gradually fought back. Bhavani Rajput and Gagan Gowda added crucial raid points, and Sumit made an important tackle on Ayan to halt the Pirates’ momentum. With defenses tightening and both sides trading empty raids, the stage was set for a tense finish.
UP Yoddhas forced Patna’s first ALL OUT in the seventh minute of the second half and steadily applied pressure. In the final 10 minutes, they held their composure, denied Ayan a Super 10, and sealed a 34-31 win to claim their second victory of the season.
On Tuesday, Dabang Delhi K.C. will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the first match, followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers facing Patna Pirates in the second.