Patna Pirates Vs UP Yoddhas, PKL: Sumit, Ashu Singh Lead Yoddhas’ Second-Half Comeback To Win 34-31

Defenders Sumit and Ashu Singh shine as UP Yoddhas stage a thrilling second-half comeback to edge past Patna Pirates 34-31

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Patna Pirates Vs UP Yoddhas, PKL 2025 Match Report
Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas, PKL 2025: On-court action from the match. Photo: PKL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • UP Yoddhas beat Patna Pirates 34-31, with Sumit and Ashu Singh shining and Gagan Gowda scoring seven points

  • Patna led 19-13 at halftime, powered by Ayan Lohchab’s raids and an ALL OUT

  • Yoddhas staged a second-half comeback, forcing an ALL OUT and stopping Ayan’s Super 10 to secure the win

UP Yoddhas staged a late comeback to edge past Patna Pirates 34-31 in a closely fought contest at the Vishwanadh Sports Club. Defenders Sumit and Ashu Singh earned High Fives for their efforts, while raider Gagan Gowda scored seven points to guide the Yoddhas to a hard-earned victory.

Patna Pirates started strongly, taking a 7-6 lead in the opening 10 minutes. Young raider Ayan Lohchab was impressive early, scoring three raid points and twice sending Yoddhas defenders to the bench. Ankit Rana and Maninder Singh also contributed for Patna, keeping their side narrowly ahead, while Gagan Gowda and Yoddhas defenders Sumit and Ashu Singh kept the pressure on.

Midway through the first half, Ayan produced a standout raid, taking out Ashu Singh and Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi to inflict the first ALL OUT on UP Yoddhas. He continued to add points, removing Mahender Singh and Bhavani Rajput in quick succession. UP Yoddhas responded late in the half with a Super Tackle, but Patna held a 19-13 lead at halftime, with Ayan racking up eight raid points.

The second half saw Patna maintain control initially, extending their lead to 23-19 after 30 minutes. Substitute raider Ankit Rana struck early with a successful raid, while Maninder Singh succeeded in a Do-Or-Die raid.

Related Content
Related Content

The Yoddhas gradually fought back. Bhavani Rajput and Gagan Gowda added crucial raid points, and Sumit made an important tackle on Ayan to halt the Pirates’ momentum. With defenses tightening and both sides trading empty raids, the stage was set for a tense finish.

UP Yoddhas forced Patna’s first ALL OUT in the seventh minute of the second half and steadily applied pressure. In the final 10 minutes, they held their composure, denied Ayan a Super 10, and sealed a 34-31 win to claim their second victory of the season.

In match 8, Puneri Paltan defeated Gujarat Giants 41-19 at Vizag’s Vishwanadh Sports Club.

On Tuesday, Dabang Delhi K.C. will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the first match, followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers facing Patna Pirates in the second.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I: BAN Beat NED By 9 Wickets, Seal Series 2-0

  2. Jamie Overton Takes Indefinite Break From Test Cricket: 'No Longer Possible To Commit To All Formats'

  3. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Announces Record-Breaking Prize Pool

  4. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah Pass Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup; Rohit Sharma Too Aces

  5. Chinnaswamy Stampede: RCB Unveils Roadmap Under ‘Cares’ Initiative To Strengthen Fan Safety

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Lorenzo Musetti Vs Jaume Munar Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  2. Coco Gauff Vs Naomi Osaka Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  3. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Quarter-finals Spot In Staraight Sets

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Jan-Lennard US Open 2025: Serbian Enters Quarter-finals For 14th Time

  5. Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Andrey Rublev Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16: Head-To-Head Record, Where To Watch

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maratha Quota Activist Vows To Continue Hunger Strike, Declares He Would “Face Bullets” Rather Than Yield

  2. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

  3. Will 'Vote Chori' Charge Stick Or Fade Away?

  4. Rahul Gandhi Moves Allahabad High Court Against Varanasi Order On Sikh Remarks

  5. Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  2. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  3. Modi to Address SCO Plenary in Tianjin Today, Meets Xi and Putin on Regional Security Push

  4. Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism, Stresses Border Peace In Tianjin Talks With Xi

  5. Israeli Defense Minister Says Hamas Armed Wing Spokesperson Killed In Gaza

Latest Stories

  1. Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Where To Watch Tiger Shroff-Sanjay Dutt Starrer After Its Theatrical Run

  2. WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Final Day for Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Before September 3 Seat Allotment

  3. UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card Out for September 6–7 Exam

  4. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  5. Horoscope Today, September 1, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Leo, Aquarius & More

  6. How Can Bihar Election Be Free And Fair If SIR Deletes Voters?

  7. Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

  8. A Chink In The Edifice: The Cost Of Faltering Trust In Election Commission