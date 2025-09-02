Midway through the first half, Ayan produced a standout raid, taking out Ashu Singh and Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi to inflict the first ALL OUT on UP Yoddhas. He continued to add points, removing Mahender Singh and Bhavani Rajput in quick succession. UP Yoddhas responded late in the half with a Super Tackle, but Patna held a 19-13 lead at halftime, with Ayan racking up eight raid points.