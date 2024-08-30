Paris Paralympics 2024: Preethi Pal Claims Bronze, Bags India's Third Medal In 100m Event

Indian athlete Preethi Pal clinched country's third medal of the day in the 100m event at the Paris Paralympics by winning a bronze on Friday. Preethi finished the women's 100m T35 event with 14.21s, her personal-best record, to claim India's third medal of the Games so far. (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Xia Zhou (China) - 13.58 (SB)
Qianqian Gou (China) - 13.74 (PB)
Preethi Pal (India) - 14.21 (PB)
T35 classification is meant for athletes who have coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis, as well as cerebral palsy.