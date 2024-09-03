Paris Paralympics Day 5: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally

The fifth day of the Paris Paralympics 2024 will be etched in Indian sports history. With two golds and four silvers—a record-breaking haul—India moved up to 15th place in the standings with a total of 15 medals. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)
China remain in the lead with 87 medals, including 43 golds. Great Britain follows in second place with 29 gold medals and a total of 57 medals. The United States is in third place with 42 medals.
On Monday, September 2, approximately 60 medals were awarded across 14 events in badminton, 13 in athletics, 13 in swimming, and 11 in triathlon, among others. Check out the full list of medal winners and athlete names for each event HERE.
Who Won Medals For India Yesterday (Day 5, Paris Paralympics)
In Para Athletics, India touched both the gold and silver shine with Sumit Antil defending his title and setting a new record of 70.59m in the men’s javelin F64 event. The silver came from Yogesh Kathuniya, who threw 42.22m in the men’s discus throw F56.
In badminton, Nitesh Kumar emerged as a champion, winning the men’s singles SL3 gold medal match against Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell with scores of 21-14, 18-21, 23-21.
Thulasimathi Murugesan settled for silver in women’s singles SU5, losing the final to China’s Xia Qi Yang with scores of 17-21, 10-21.
Manisha Ramadass clinched the bronze medal with a victory over Denmark’s Cathrine Rosengren, 21-12, 21-8, in women’s singles SU5.
Suhas Yathiraj bagged silver after losing the men’s singles SL4 gold medal match to Frenchman Lucas Mazur with scores of 9-21, 13-21.
Second seed Sheetal Devi, along with Rakesh Kumar, secured a bronze in the mixed team compound event by defeating Italy's Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonacina 156-155.
Finally, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan triumphed over her Indonesian opponent Rina Marlina with scores of 21-14, 21-6 in the women’s singles SH6 bronze medal match, extending India’s medal tally to 15.