Other Sports

Paris Paralympics Day 11: India's Hope For Podium Finish And All Medal Events Today

Only 14 medal events will take place today at the Paris Paralympics, five in canoe, four in athletics, four in powerlifting and one in wheelchair basketball

pooja-ojha-paris-paralympics-canoe-screengrab
Indian para-canoe sprinter Pooja Ojha at Paris Paralympics. Photo: Screebgrab
info_icon

The final day of the Paris Paralympics 2024 has arrived, and India has one last chance to touch the mark of 30 medals. Currently, standing in 16th place India have 29 medals -- seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze. (Full Coverage  |  More Sports News)

Only 14 medal events will take place today at the Paris Paralympics, five in canoe, four in athletics, four in powerlifting and one in wheelchair basketball.

India's Medal Event Today At Paris Paralympics

India's final medal hope rests with Pooja Ojha, who will compete in the Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Semifinals at 13:30. If she qualifies, the finals will be held at 14:55.

Ojha's spectacular performance at the Para Canoe World Championships in Hungary in May 2024 earned her a silver medal in the VL1 200m category. Her journey to the Paris Paralympics quota involved participating in the 2023 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Duisburg, followed by the event in Hungary.

Pooja Ojha made history as India’s first-ever medal winner at the Canoe Sprint World Championships in Halifax, Canada, in August 2022.

India's Navdeep Singh in action - X
Paralympics Day 10: Who Won Y'day, Results Of All Medal Events & Updated Medal Tally

BY Outlook Sports Desk

All Medal Events Of Paris Paralympics Day 11

Para Athletics

11:30 onwards - Men’s Marathon - T54, Women’s Marathon - T54, Women’s Marathon - T12, Men’s Marathon - T12

Para Powerlifting

12:30 - Men’s up to 107kg Final

14:05 - Women’s up to 86kg Final

17:30 - Women’s over 86kg Final

19:05 - Men’s over 107kg Final

Wheelchair Basketball

14:00 - Women’s Bronze Medal Match

17:15 - Women’s Gold Medal Match

Para Canoe

14:55 - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Final A

15:11 - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL2 Final A

15:19 - Men’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2 Final A

15:45 - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL3 Final A

16:11 - Men’s Va’a Single 200m - VL3 Final A

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Moeen Ali Retires: England All-Rounder Calls Time On His International Career
  2. SCO Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Cameron Green Stars As Australia Sweep Series Against Scotland In Edinburgh - In Pics
  3. Happy Birthday Shubman Gill
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
  5. SCO Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Australia Ease To Series Sweep Of Scotland
Football News
  1. IRL Vs ENG: Three Lions Ease To A Comfortable Win - In Pics
  2. Stimac Vs AIFF: Ex-IND Team Coach Set To Receive His Settlement Dues - Report
  3. Portugal Boss Roberto Martinez: Cristiano Ronaldo's 900 Goals An Inspiration For Future Generations
  4. Rodri 'Will Have To Start Playing', Says Spain Boss Luis De La Fuente
  5. Carlo Ancelotti To Continue Coaching 'Until The Fire Dies Down'
Tennis News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2 In Pics: De Silva, Mendis Lead Sri Lanka Revival
  2. US Open: Sabalenka Lands Her Third Grand Slam - In Pics
  3. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Topples Jessica Pegula In Flushing Meadows Thriller
  4. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka
  5. US Open 2024: Semi-Finalist Jack Draper Feels He Belongs At Highest Level
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs China On TV And Online
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  5. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Siliguri Court Sentences Man To Death For Minor's Rape Amid Protests In Bengal For RG Kar Tragedy | Recent Verdicts
  2. Magadh Express Train Derails In Bihar | A Look At Recent Train Derailment Incidents
  3. After Russia, Italy Turns To India To 'Resolve' Russia-Ukraine Conflict| Understanding New Delhi's Stance
  4. Kolkata Rape & Murder: CBI Alleges Sandip Ghosh Of Operating Criminal Nexus, Secretly Hiring Staff At RG Kar | Top Points
  5. Deep Dive | Episode 17 | Uttar Pradesh Social Media Policy
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  2. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  3. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  4. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  5. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
World News
  1. UK, Ireland See 'Moment Of Reset' After Years Of Tensions Caused By Brexit | Revisiting Britain's Exit From EU
  2. Typhoon Yagi Leaves Trail Of Death & Destruction In China, Vietnam | Top Points
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Will The 'God Of Chaos' Asteroid Hit Earth? New Study Reveals Shocking Possibility | Explained
  5. China Ends International Adoption Program, Leaving Hundreds Of US Families In Limbo | Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs