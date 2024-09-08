Paris Paralympics Day 11: India's Hope For Podium Finish And All Medal Events Today

The final day of the Paris Paralympics 2024 has arrived, and India has one last chance to touch the mark of 30 medals. Currently, standing in 16th place India have 29 medals -- seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)
Only 14 medal events will take place today at the Paris Paralympics, five in canoe, four in athletics, four in powerlifting and one in wheelchair basketball.
India's Medal Event Today At Paris Paralympics
India's final medal hope rests with Pooja Ojha, who will compete in the Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Semifinals at 13:30. If she qualifies, the finals will be held at 14:55.
Ojha's spectacular performance at the Para Canoe World Championships in Hungary in May 2024 earned her a silver medal in the VL1 200m category. Her journey to the Paris Paralympics quota involved participating in the 2023 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Duisburg, followed by the event in Hungary.
Pooja Ojha made history as India’s first-ever medal winner at the Canoe Sprint World Championships in Halifax, Canada, in August 2022.
All Medal Events Of Paris Paralympics Day 11
Para Athletics
11:30 onwards - Men’s Marathon - T54, Women’s Marathon - T54, Women’s Marathon - T12, Men’s Marathon - T12
Para Powerlifting
12:30 - Men’s up to 107kg Final
14:05 - Women’s up to 86kg Final
17:30 - Women’s over 86kg Final
19:05 - Men’s over 107kg Final
Wheelchair Basketball
14:00 - Women’s Bronze Medal Match
17:15 - Women’s Gold Medal Match
Para Canoe
14:55 - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Final A
15:11 - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL2 Final A
15:19 - Men’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2 Final A
15:45 - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL3 Final A
16:11 - Men’s Va’a Single 200m - VL3 Final A