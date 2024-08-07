Paris Olympics: Who Is Sarah Hildebrandt? Vinesh Phogat's Opponent In Women's 50 Kg Freestyle Final

India’s Vinesh Phogat became the first-ever Indian women wrestler to qualify for the Olympic final after a confident, convincing victory over Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzman on Tuesday, August 6, at the Champ-de-Mars. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
The 29-year-old will now face United States’ Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for a historic gold medal in the women’s 50 kg freestyle on Wednesday, August 7.
Who is Sarah Hildebrandt?
Hildebrandt is an American freestyle wrestler who clinched the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and would want to go few better to take the gold in Paris.
The 30-year-old has a habit of claiming medals, with four at the World Wrestling Championships, as well as seven to her name at the Pan American Championships.
She competed at the 2020 Pan American Wrestling Olympic Qualification tournament and her brilliant performance earned her a quota for the United States.
At the 2023 World Wrestling Championships, the 30-year-old bagged the bronze medal in the 50 kg event, which earned her an Olympic Qualification and a ticket to Paris.
Coming to her campaign at the 2024 Olympic Games, she beat Algeria’s Ibtissem Doudou, China’s Feng Ziqi and Mongolia’s Dolgorjavyn Otgonjargal to book her Olympic final spot.