Paris Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain Vows To Come Back 'Stronger Than Ever' After Disappointing Campaign

India’s Lovlina Borgohain took to her social media handle where she vowed to come back strong and fight after her disheartening, disappointing campaign at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
In 2021, Lovlina became just the third boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win a boxing medal for India at the Olympics.
However, this time around, the pendulum did not swing her way in Paris. The 26-year-old said that she would hope for a fresh start and return “stronger than ever”.
“I really want to say sorry to the entire Nation that I couldn’t bring a medal home this time. Especially to the people of Assam who always pray for me no matter what. I will work harder and come back stronger than ever next time. This isn’t over, looking for a fresh start once again,” Lovlina wrote on her Instagram.
She also thanked the support she received from her coaches, support staff, Sports Authority of India, the Assam government, her sponsors and many others.
“I also want to thank all the coaches, support staff, SAI, Assam Government, BFI, Reliance Sports Foundation, IOS sports and all my sponsors for all the support and encouragement they showered on me,” Lovlina added.
Lovlina started off her campaign with a brilliant victory over Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad. However, she lost to China’s Li Qian, coming short of securing a medal for the country.